Photos: First Look at Peacock Series THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND with Jennifer Garner

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Peacock has released first-look photos for The Five Star Weekend, a new drama series starring Jennifer Garner. Based on Elin Hilderbrand's book of the same name, the series will premiere on the streamer on July 16.

The Five Star Weekend is centered on Hollis Shaw (Garner), a famed cook and best-selling author known for her delicious recipes, impeccable taste, and warm demeanor, who suffers a devastating loss.

Unable to move forward, the death starts to expose the cracks in Hollis’s picture-perfect life, between her strained marriage, her complicated relationship with her daughter, and her growing pursuit of validation from her fans.

In an effort to overcome grief and find herself again, Hollis gets the idea to host a weekend away at her house on Nantucket with three friends from different stages in her life: her childhood, her twenties, thirties, and one surprise fifth star. Set against a coastal backdrop, the stars will mature in ways they could never imagine as boundaries are pushed and secrets are exposed.

In addition to Garner, the cast also includes D’Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Harlow Jane and Timothy Olyphant. Rob Huebel, David Denman, Josh Hamilton, West Duchovny, Judy Greer, Tory Devon Smith, Morrison Keddie and Roberta Colindrez round out the ensemble.

Bekah Brunstetter, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, Jennifer Garner, Elin Hilderbrand, Merri Howard, Beth Schacter, and Minkie Spiro all serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Content Productions, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Photo Credit: Peacock