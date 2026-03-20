Berkeley Repertory Reveals Cast & Creative Team For THE LUNCHBOX

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Berkeley Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer and Managing Director Tom Parrish announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere musical, The Lunchbox, performing at Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre from Sunday, May 17 through Sunday, June 28, 2026.



Rediscover the beauty of human connection in The Lunchbox — a new musical adaptation of Ritesh Batra's internationally acclaimed film filled with heart, humor, and hope. In bustling Mumbai, a lunchbox delivery meant for one man lands in the hands of another, sparking an unlikely bond between a young wife longing to be seen and a widower nearing retirement. As notes pass back and forth with each meal, their words blossom into a romance that might save them both. Directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and featuring a sweeping, intimate score by the Lazours, The Lunchbox is a tale of love, yearning, and new beginnings — one that will leave you with the courage to take a chance.



“I was transported by Ritesh's beautiful movie, and it's a privilege to help this amazing team bring this story to the stage,” said Pfaelzer. “Rachel, Ritesh, the Lazours, Reshma, and this extraordinarily accomplished group of designers, musicians and actors are crafting a musical both intimate and gorgeously theatrical, and I can't wait for Bay Area audiences to fall under its spell.”



“I am so deeply moved by this show, which has a delicacy and depth of humanity I've almost never experienced in a musical,” said Chavkin. “The Lazours' music, enhanced by profound orchestrations created by Daniel and Patrick Lazour, Nathan Koci, Carnatic violinist Arun Ramamurthy, and percussionist Rohan Krishnamurthy, are divine. And Ritesh Batra has somehow managed to amplify his already glorious film, maintaining its intimacy while opening it to even more emotionality and contemporary resonances. I can't wait.”



“I am honored to bring The Lunchbox to Berkeley Rep,” adds Batra. “The musical is a true adaptation of the movie: it embraces the medium. It's both intimate and grand, and I can't wait to share it with the Bay Area.”



"We are thrilled to be premiering The Lunchbox at Berkeley Repertory Theatre,” said the Lazours. “This musical has been a journey of the heart, and we are honored to contribute our voices to this extraordinary love story. Johanna Pfaelzer and her team have made Berkeley one of the best places in the world for developing new musicals. It has been a privilege not only to write such a deeply personal score, but to hear it interpreted by the great musical theatre performers of our age."



Featuring Manu Narayan (Company on Broadway; The Love Guru) and Kuhoo Verma (Heathers, off-Broadway; Monsoon Wedding at Berkeley Rep), the cast of The Lunchbox also includes (in alphabetical order): Hashini Amarasinghe, Savidu Geevaratne, Akshara Gunda, Shaarada Trayi Karthik, Benjamin Mathew, Vaibu Mohan, Shiv Nadkarni, Anisha Nagarajan, Nasir Panjwani, Yash Ramanujam, Sushma Saha, Kinshuk Sen, Caryna Shah, Aathaven Tharmarajah, Vishal Vaidya, and Levin Valayil.



The creative team for The Lunchbox includes Ritesh Batra (Book and Co-Lyrics), the Lazours (Music and Co-Lyrics), Rachel Chavkin (Director), Reshma Gajjar (Choreographer), Mimi Lien (Scenic Design), Arjun Bhasin (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Justin Stasiw (Sound Design), Charles LaPointe (Wig, Hair & Makeup Design), Nathan Koci (Music Supervisor), Arun Ramamurthy (Co-Arrangements), Rohan Krishnamurthy (Co-Arrangements), Sheela Ramesh (Music Director), Kristian Charbonier and Adam Caldwell, The Telsey Office (Casting), Mahira Kakkar (Dialect Coach), Becky Fleming (Production Stage Manager), Shana Ferguson (Stage Manager), and Kathleen Gallardo (Assistant Stage Manager). The Lunchbox is produced in association with Mark Lunsford and Nik Dodani.