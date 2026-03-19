Unicorn Theatre Unveils 20th Anniversary Season Featuring Five World Premieres

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The Unicorn Theatre has revealed seven productions to mark 20 years on Tooley Street. This season includes five World Premieres: a landmark partnership with The National Theatre to engage children across the UK; a collaboration between artists and the Unicorn's Creative Associates aged 7-12 in partnership with UK-leading financial experts to develop children's financial literacy and decision-making skills; the Unicorn's first ever dance theatre production; new national and international partnerships, as well as reimagined hit productions. The work transports young audiences from London Bridge to all corners of the globe, asking urgent questions about contemporary society.

As the leader and home of theatre for young people in the UK, the Unicorn continues its mission of connecting children with an understanding of our world through an artist-led and child-centred approach which holds inclusion, accessibility, sustainability and hope at its core. Over the last 20 years in its London Bridge home, the Unicorn has welcomed more than 115,000 families and schools, presented more than 14,000 performances and sold over a million tickets, committing to their firm belief that every child has the right to access world-class theatre. Every show produced by the Unicorn in this 20th anniversary season is made together with local children, whose perspective of the world informs the creative process. Through this unique approach, the Unicorn continues to invest in children as audiences and theatre-makers of the future.

FIVE WORLD PREMIERES

This Global Money Week, the Unicorn announces Pocket Money (26 September – 1 November 2026) by highly acclaimed experimental performance duo Nigel Barrett & Louise Mari (Party Skills for the End of the World), an interactive and anarchic live theatre experience for ages 7+. It's a timely production in light of the recent National Curriculum Review, which highlighted that only a third of children recall learning about money in school. With big ideas and technology, the show will empower children's decision-making, enhancing their critical thinking about money, their choices and the future they create for themselves. 40% of tickets will be sold at £3, this major production is funded and supported by the Aberdeen Group Charitable Trust, in the first ever partnership between the Bank of England and a theatre company.

The 20th anniversary season also marks the Unicorn's first foray into dance theatre working with Olivier Award-winning choreographer and director James Cousins (Guys and Dolls) and composer Harry Blake to present Mac Barnett and Sydney Smith's enchanting new Christmas tale, Santa's First Christmas (14 November 2026 – 3 January 2027). A festive treat for ages 4+.

Committed to widening its reach nationwide, the Unicorn has strengthened its landmark partnership with The National Theatre with their first joint production of Piers Torday's award-winning eco-thriller The Last Wild (30 January – 7 March 2027), directed by Unicorn Artistic Director Rachel Bagshaw, which endeavours to engage children across the UK in urgent questions about the climate crisis. Adapted by Jude Christian, the production is creatively captioned and will go on a national tour, with further details to be announced. For ages 7+.

Alongside The Last Wild, Jo Tyabji's brand-new devised piece Creatures (5 February – 14 March 2027) empowers children aged 3-6-years-old to become champions for our planet, through an adventure across the globe with puppetry and music.

Unicorn Associate Director Robin Belfield directs Trish Cooke's stage adaptation of her best-selling book The Magic Callaloo (19 March – 18 April 2027), a powerful reimagining of Rapunzel for ages 4-8, full of fairytale magic and inspired by stories of enslaved Africans who wove secret escape routes into their hair.

TWO RETURNING PRODUCTIONS

Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong takes children from 6 to 18 months on a musical adventure from Kamasi, Ghana to London with Home Song (2 October – 8 November 2026), a celebration of story-telling, returning to the Unicorn following an acclaimed run last year as part of the Unicorn and Talawa Theatre Company's Early Years programme.

In a brand-new imagining of a much-loved show, Huddle (27 November 2026 – 3 January 2027) by Filskit Theatre, directed by Sarah Shephard, tells the heart-warming tale of a penguin family learning to survive, reimagined this season for 1–4-year-olds.

ALSO ANNOUNCED

The Unicorn launches Critical Conversations, a series of interactive events and creative talks designed to spark conversation and inspire change for and with children and their grown-ups. The first events will take place in spring 2027 alongside The Last Wild and Creatures and will explore environmental themes and the climate crisis.

The Unicorn today announces a new partnership with Imaginate, the acclaimed annual festival celebrating exceptional Scottish and international theatre and dance for young audiences, with performances that are deeply engaging, innovative and inspiring.

Rachel Bagshaw, Artistic Director of the Unicorn Theatre, said, "I'm delighted to announce the Unicorn's 20th anniversary season, bringing together brand-new partnerships and incredible artists and collaborators from across theatre, dance, literature and the finance world. This season will inspire, educate and entertain young audiences, with some of our most anarchic and expansive work to date.

We're proud to put representation, access and sustainability at the forefront of our vital work and engagement with young people. While this building has an immense past, we also believe that art must engage urgently with the present, to pave the way for the future. At the Unicorn, we make work in a completely unique way, directly with children, who know better than anyone about the realities for young people of the world we live in today. By engaging with our young audiences right now, we simultaneously invest in our audiences and thinkers of the future. I can't wait to see what the next 20 years will bring."

Rebekah Jones, Executive Director of the Unicorn Theatre said, “As we celebrate 20 years of our extraordinary purpose-built theatre in London Bridge, the Unicorn remains rooted in our core belief that every child deserves access to outstanding artistic experiences. Each year we provide over 20% of our tickets fully or partially subsidised for schools and families, ensuring that high-quality theatre is within reach for as many young people as possible.

“To mark our 20th anniversary, we're making this inspiring season even more accessible, with 40% of tickets for Pocket Money available at the ‘pocket money' price of £3. As the UK's largest theatre dedicated to creating work for young audiences, it is both our privilege and responsibility to connect children with world-class theatre – work that not only reaches young people here in the UK but travels internationally, carrying with it our commitment to making and sharing stories that bring joy, imagination and possibility into young lives everywhere.”

This season, the Unicorn continues its commitment to making theatre accessible to all, with 40% of all tickets for Pocket Money sold at £3, more than 4,000 tickets across the run. The Unicorn continues its Local Tickets scheme, distributing over 1,000 tickets to local families every year.

Each year, the Unicorn enables over 15,000 school pupils to access exciting theatre through its subsidised ticket scheme, with more than 30% of school tickets sold offered at a reduced rate. At a time of growing financial pressure on families and schools, and amid the ongoing devaluation of creative learning in education, the theatre's mission to offer accessible, meaningful cultural experiences remains more vital than ever.

Show by Show

Pocket Money

Created by Nigel Barrett & Louise Mari

For ages 7-11 years

Saturday 26 September – Sunday 1 November 2026

Weston Theatre

CHOOSE! CHOOSE! CHOOSE!

A wild ride into the world of finance where children make the decisions.

Featuring big ideas, an interactive voting system and a live DJ set, this world premiere for 7 to 11-year-olds explores financial literacy in the digital age, empowering children's critical thinking about money, their choices and their future.

Created by experimental theatre-makers Nigel Barrett & Louise Mari in consultation with the Unicorn's young Creative Associates, a mischievous clown, a cutting-edge DJ and financial experts - this high-energy and revelatory show is packed full of surprises and anarchic fun!

The advisory group of financial experts on this production includes: Chair Nizam Uddin OBE (Senior Advisor to New World Group), Aimée Allam (Executive Director, Financial Times Financial Literacy & Inclusion Campaign), Edward Blair (Head of Private Markets, Oberon Investments), Andrew Hebden (Head of Public and Stakeholder Engagement, Bank of England), Mehreen Khan (Economics Editor, The Times), Mathias Wikstrom (Founder and CEO, Doconomy), Alderman Alastair King (Chairman, Nesbitt King Group & 696th Lord Mayor of London), Neamul Mohsin (Chief Investment Officer, Oxford University Endowment), Claire Quigley (Deputy CEO, Money Ready), Rebekah Westphal (Dean of Admissions, Financial Aid & Communications, American School in London) and Louise Williams (Chief Financial Officer, Aberdeen Advisor).

Home Song

Created, directed and composed by Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong

For ages 6 – 18 months

Friday 2 October – Sunday 8 November 2026

Clore Theatre

An interactive musical adventure across continents

In this multi-sensory show, meet young Adwoa and her mum as they embark on a journey to find the true meaning of home, from the bustling streets of Kumasi to the vibrant heart of London.

Featuring puppetry, interactive soundscapes and a cappella singing throughout, Home Song creates a vivid and soothing musical experience for you and your baby to join in.

Home Song is written, directed and composed by theatre-maker and composer Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong.

Santa's First Christmas

From the book written by Mac Barnett, illustrated by Sydney Smith

Published by Viking Books for Young Readers

Adapted by Rachel Bagshaw

Directed & Choreographed by James Cousins

Music & Lyrics by Harry Blake

For ages 4+

Saturday 14 November 2026 – Sunday 3 January 2027

Weston Theatre

A joyful world premiere to kick off the festive season

Santa spends every Christmas Eve spreading joy around the world. He's so busy that he never gets the chance to celebrate himself – but this year, his loyal, big-hearted elves are on a mission to give him the best Christmas ever. With a huge tree, lots of tasty treats and plenty of festive cheer, Santa joins in the fun and discovers the true magic of Christmas, for the very first time!

Olivier Award-winning director and choreographer James Cousins (Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre) brings his unique blend of inventive storytelling and extraordinary dance to Mac Barnett's heart-warming story of kindness, community and the joy of giving, with a magical musical score featuring songs by Harry Blake (Bear Snores On, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre).

Huddle

Created by Filskit Theatre

Directed by Sarah Shephard

For ages 1 – 4 years

Friday 27 November 2026 – Sunday 3 January 2027

Clore Theatre

Press performance: Friday 4 December 2026

Slide into Christmas

In the frozen landscape of Antarctica, Mr Penguin receives a special delivery, his very own egg... Soon the egg hatches and Mr Penguin finds that he has his flippers full looking after his baby chick!

Join this new Dad as he navigates the world of parenting - penguin style. Combining playful performance, projection and sound, this fun and highly visual show returns to the Unicorn after a sold-out run in 2024. Directed by Sarah Shephard, this is a heart-warming tale about a child and parent learning to thrive despite the odds.

The Last Wild

From the book by Piers Torday

Adapted by Jude Christian

Directed by Rachel Bagshaw

For ages 7+

Saturday 30 January – Sunday 7 March 2027

Weston Theatre

An enthralling world premiere of Piers Torday's much-loved story.

In a future where animals no longer exist, twelve-year-old Kester lives in a silent, quarantined world... until one night a flock of excited pigeons and a bossy cockroach start talking to him!

Flown to a place where the last creatures in the land have survived, Kester is thrown into an extraordinary adventure where he must decide how far he will go to save the last of the wild.

Packed with action, heart and humour, The Last Wild is an epic adventure about courage, friendship and fighting for a world worth saving. Adapted by Jude Christian (The Firework-Maker's Daughter; The Snow Queen, Polka), from the best-selling book by Piers Torday, winner of the Guardian Children's Fiction Prize, and directed by Unicorn's Artistic Director Rachel Bagshaw, The Last Wild is the Unicorn's first co-production with The National Theatre – touring nationwide in 2027.

Developed in consultation with the Unicorn's young Creative Associates in London and in regional tour locations.

Creatures

Created and directed by Jo Tyabji

For ages 3 – 6 years

Friday 5 February – Sunday 14 March 2027

Clore Theatre

Press performance: Friday 12 February 2027

An eco-adventure across the globe

Have you ever danced with a fish or had your hair combed by a lemur?

From the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, from steamy jungles to the icy Arctic – and through your local park! – join us on a globe-trotting adventure and meet some of the most incredible animals, including giant turtles, seabirds, lemurs and a giant caterpillar.

Created and directed by Jo Tyabji (Marty and the Party, Derby Theatre & UK Tour), this inspiring world premiere is packed with puppetry, music and lots of fun, encouraging children to connect with the natural world and become young champions for our planet.