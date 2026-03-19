Maya Hawke Joins Netflix Series Adaptation of THE GOD OF THE WOODS

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Maya Hawke will star in The God of the Woods, a new Netflix series adaptation of the bestselling novel by Liz Moore. Hawke joins as a series regular, playing Judy Luptack, the first female investigator in the male-dominated Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The God of the Woods is a multi-generational drama series set in the Adirondacks, exploring the Van Laar family’s dark secrets, class tensions, and the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of 13-year-old Barbara Van Laar from her family’s summer camp, in the wake of an earlier family tragedy that may be related.

The series sees the past and present merge, and the unraveling of the Van Laars’ wealth and influence, ultimately revealing the damaging consequences of privilege and the abuse of power. Described as "smart and quietly determined," Hawke's character Judy is assigned to investigate the disappearance of the young Barbara.

The series heralds from executive producers and co-showrunners Liz Hannah (The Girl from Plainville, Mindhunter, The Post) and Liz Moore (Long Bright River). Executive Producers are Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty for Original Film. The studio is Sony Pictures Television.

Maya Hawke is an actor, musician, songwriter and producer, known for playing Robin Buckley in Stranger Things. In 2024, she portrayed “Anxiety” in Disney and Pixar’s INSIDE OUT 2 and also starred in and co-produced Ethan Hawke’s biographical film of Flannery O’Connor, Wildcat. She made her off-Broadway debut in 2025 in Signature Theatre's production of Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, playing the title role.

This year, she is set to appear in the indie film Wishful Thinking, alongside Lewis Pullman, as well as The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping. In addition to acting, she has crafted an independent music career, releasing three albums of music to date, ‘Moss’ (2022), ‘Blush’ (2020), and ‘Chaos Angel’ (2024). Her forthcoming fourth album, ‘Maitreya Corso,’ is set for release on May 1.

Photo Credit: Nick Gambini