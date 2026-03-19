Josh Johnson Sets First HBO Comedy Special for Spring Release

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

HBO will debut Josh Johnson: Symphony, the first HBO comedy special from the celebrated comedian, this spring. The special will be filmed at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

While many audiences are accustomed to Johnson’s takes on timely topics, in Josh Johnson: Symphony, he will debut original material about our shared experiences as humans, tackling topics like family, religion, and relationships through his unique point of view and signature creativity.

“I’m excited to have my breakout piece be with a company that nurtures vision like HBO does. I’m grateful to them, and you, for watching," says Johnson.

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials, quote:

“Josh Johnson releases more comedy in a year than most people do in a career," noted Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials. "He tells stories with an incredible rhythm, and it makes the whole room feel like they’re listening to a friend. There’s a musicality to his work, and SYMPHONY captures that perfectly. We’re so proud to bring Josh to HBO.”

Josh Johnson, Jacob Menache, James Dixon, Daniel Bodansky and John Irwin (for Irwin Entertainment) serve as executive producers of Josh Johnson: Symphony, with Menache also directing the special.

About Josh Johnson

An Emmy-nominated writer, stand-up comedian, actor, and NAACP award-winner from Louisiana by way of Chicago, Johnson is currently a rotating host and correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” where he was previously a writer for seven years.

Johnson is also a former writer and performer on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where he made his late-night debut in 2017. As a stand-up, Johnson headlines theaters, clubs, colleges, and festivals around the world, and he recently wrapped up his sold-out Flowers Tour, which took him to 112 cities around the globe.

He is also a prolific writer and performer who puts out weekly stand-up sets on his YouTube channel. In 2025, Johnson released 38 hours of topical stand up material that was performed in front of a live audience. The content on his YouTube channel has been viewed over a half-billion times by people all over the world.