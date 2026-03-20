Photos: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN in Rehearsal For UK Premiere

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All new rehearsal photos have been released for the UK transfer of one of the most anticipated shows of the year, the seven-time Tony Award-nominated, John Proctor is the Villain by Kimberly Belflower, directed by Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor (The Outsiders). John Proctor is the Villain arrives from a sold out, critically acclaimed run on Broadway and will play at the Royal Court from Friday 20 March - Saturday 25 April 2026 with a Press Night on Thursday 26 March 2026. Check out the photos below!

The third production in the Royal Court’s 70th anniversary season, the bitingly funny, fresh reimagining of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, which had its London premiere at the same theatre in 1956, follows five young women running on pop music, optimism, and fury.

The cast for the UK includes: Lauryn Ajufo (Nell Shaw); Charlie Borg (Lee Turner); Reece Braddock (Mason Adams); Dónal Finn (Carter Smith); Holly Howden Gilchrist (Beth Powell); Clare Hughes (Ivy Watkins); Miya James (Raelynn Nix); Molly McFadden (Bailey Gallagher); Sadie Soverall (Shelby Holcomb). Three of the cast are making their professional debuts in the production.

Scenography is by AMP, featuring Teresa Williams, the costume design is by Sarah Laux, the lighting design is by Natasha Katz, the sound design and original composition is by Palmer Hefferan, projection design is by Hannah Wasileski, hair and make-up design by J. Jared Janas, movement direction is by Tilly Evans-Kreuger. The Voice and Dialect Coach is Gigi Buffington, the Casting Director is Julia Horan, CDG, dramaturgy by Lauren Halvorsen and the Associate Director is Yanni Ng.

Five young women running on pop music, optimism, and fury are about to shed light on the darkest secrets in their small town. A story about girlhood, power, and questioning the narratives we’ve been taught.

The production is sold out but the theatre is offering its regular £15 Monday rush tickets throughout the run: tickets to Monday performances go on sale at 9am before the performance the same day and are all sold for £15.

John Proctor is the Villain is presented by the Royal Court Theatre, Wagner Johnson Productions, Wessex Grove, Sonia Friedman Productions, Runyonland and John Mara Jr.