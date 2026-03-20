The Red Hot Chilli Pipers Come to the Lied Center

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The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a 9-piece ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboards, and drummers who have been rocking the world from New York to Beijing to Melbourne and everywhere in between, will perform at the Lied on Saturday, April 4 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied box office.

Since they walked away with the top prize on the primetime TV talent show, “When Will I Be Famous” in the U.K. in 2007, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers haven't stopped for a breath, other than to inflate their bagpipes! Formed in 2002, The Chillis have fast become a global phenomenon, taking their signature 'Bagrock' sound to the masses with their unique fusion of rocked up Bagpipes and clever covers of popular songs from all genres.