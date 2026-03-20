Mexican Conductor Felipe Tristán Will Receive The Mayte Spínola Gold Medal In Belgium

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Mexican conductor Felipe Tristán, Artistic Director of the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra, will be awarded the Mayte Spínola Gold Medal, one of the distinctions granted by the Pro Arte y Cultura Group, founded by Spanish artist and patron Mayte Spínola, recognizing individuals whose work contributes significantly to the advancement of art, culture, and humanistic values on an international scale.

The ceremony will take place on March 27 at 6:00 PM at the historic Spínola Merode Castle in Rixensart, Belgium, hosted by the Merode family, one of Europe's most prominent aristocratic families.

This twelfth edition will honor distinguished figures from across Europe's cultural and social spheres, including H.R.H. Princess Adelaide d'Orléans, Archduchess Ana Gabriela of Austria, Princess of von Wrede, and Prince Charles Adrien de Merode, who, alongside Felipe Tristán, will be among this year's awardees, underscoring the international scope and high profile of the awards.

The distinction recognizes Tristán's global trajectory, which has led him to conduct across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, establishing him as a leading figure among a new generation of conductors with a contemporary and cross-cultural artistic vision.

"On this occasion, the Gold Medal is awarded to the distinguished Mexican conductor Felipe Tristán, whose career has brought him to leading stages across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Recognized for his dynamic artistry, cross-cultural vision, and bold programming, he has established himself as a prominent figure among a new generation of orchestral conductors," said Mayte Spínola, founder and president of the Pro Arte y Cultura Group.

"Music is a language that connects cultures, generations, and social and historical contexts. My work is centered on building bridges between tradition and new audiences, ensuring that music remains relevant in today's world. Receiving this recognition within a European context of cultural dialogue is particularly meaningful," said Felipe Tristán.

Recently, Tristán concluded a tour of Austria and Hungary as guest conductor with the Hungarian State Orchestra of Szolnok, and continues to maintain an active international schedule with upcoming engagements in Italy, Bulgaria, and across the United States.

The Mayte Spínola Gold Medal honors individuals and institutions whose work strengthens the relationship between culture, society, and patronage, reflecting the Pro Arte y Cultura Group's commitment to artistic excellence and cultural exchange.

Felipe Tristán resides in New York and serves as Artistic Director of the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra, Associate Conductor of the San Antonio Philharmonic, and Principal Conductor of Ballet de Monterrey.