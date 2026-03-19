Reneé Rapp Lands Acting Role in THE MORNING SHOW Season 5

Reneé Rapp is making her way back to acting, with Deadline reporting that the Mean Girls star has booked a role in the fifth season of Apple TV's The Morning Show. Reportedly, Rapp will appear in The Morning Show in the recurring role of Samantha, a UBN up-and-coming star reporter who is "determined to make it in media on her own terms."

After landing her breakout role as Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway, Rapp turned her attention to her solo music career in 2022. This would mark her first acting role since Season 3 of The Sex Lives of College Girls in 2024.

Last year, Rapp released her second studio album BITE ME, which earned her first-ever #1 album in the UK and the Netherlands following its release in August. The project marked Rapp’s most successful offering to date, selling over 64K equivalent album units within the first week of release, and debuting in the top 10 in 5 countries, including the UK, Netherlands, Australia and Germany. BITE ME also hit #1 on the Billboard chart for Pure US Album Sales and #3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

2022 saw the release of her debut EP, Everything to Everyone, which featured standout tracks “Too Well” and “In The Kitchen.” Following the momentum of Everything to Everyone, Rapp released her first full-length studio album, Snow Angel, in 2023. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview about that album here.

Season 4 of The Morning Show concluded in November 2025. Led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the star-studded ensemble cast includes Tony Award winner Billy Crudup (The Coast of Utopia), Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie and Emmy Award-winner Jon Hamm, with season four welcoming Aaron Pierre, Tony nominee William Jackson Harper and Boyd Holbrook and Marion Cotillard and Tony Award winner Jeremy Irons (The Real Thing).

Photo Credit: Zora Sicher