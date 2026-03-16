Review: K-POP: THE HUNT IS ON Brings K-Pop Demon Hunters to Life at The Cutting Room

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On March 7, K-Pop: The Hunt Is On arrived at The Cutting Room as an exciting new installment in the Broadway Sings series. This performance marked a meaningful step for the series, spotlighting a lineup made up entirely of artists of Korean heritage. The show drew heavily from the full soundtrack of K-Pop Demon Hunters, embracing both its biggest fan favorites and some of its deeper cuts, while also weaving in hit songs from groups like Blackpink and BTS. The result was a night that celebrated not only the music itself but also the artists performing it.

The evening was guided musically by Sujin Kim-Ramsey, whose direction kept the show moving with energy and cohesion. Supporting the singers was a band made up of Minseok Kim, Mingyu Kim, Haedong Yoon, and Seungmin Jung. Together they created a strong musical foundation for the night, bringing the high energy and polished sound that K-pop demands while still keeping the arrangements grounded enough to support the performers onstage.

At the center of the evening were the members of Huntr/x, portrayed by Chloe Meinershagen, Amy Keum, and Joo Won Shin. The trio worked beautifully together, sharing a natural chemistry that made their group moments feel unified and exciting. Their performances balanced strength and precision with the bright charisma that defines so much of the genre.

The Saja Boys were brought to life by Josh Hoon Lee, Timothy H. Lee, and Abraham Lim, who matched the Huntr/x energy with their own brand of charisma and stage presence. Each performer brought something slightly different to the group dynamic, creating a strong contrast that made the back and forth between the two groups particularly fun to watch.

The show opened with “Golden,” performed by the Huntr/x trio of Chloe Meinershagen, Amy Keum, and Joo Won Shin. It was the perfect introduction to the night, immediately establishing the sound and energy of the K-Pop Demon Hunters world. Their harmonies blended beautifully, and the performance had a confident brightness that pulled the audience into the show right away.

Josh Hoon Lee delivered a standout performance with “Your Idol.” He commanded the stage with confidence and intensity, fully embracing the theatrical edge of the song. His vocals were strong and controlled, and his stage presence made the number feel larger than life.

Timothy H. Lee offered a beautiful tonal shift with “Love, Maybe,” a song performed entirely in Korean that many audiences recognize from the K-drama Business Proposal. His performance was heartfelt and sincere, allowing the emotion of the song to shine through. The softness of the moment gave the audience a chance to settle into the music and appreciate the vulnerability behind the performance.

The Huntr/x trio returned for “This Is What It Sounds Like,” another moment that showcased the group’s chemistry. Chloe Meinershagen, Amy Keum, and Joo Won Shin moved through the number with confidence and precision, creating a performance that felt polished, energetic, and deeply satisfying to watch.

Joo Won Shin closed out one of the night’s biggest highlights with a powerful performance of “Shut Down.” She delivered the number with confidence and commanding stage presence, leaning fully into the intensity of the song while maintaining strong vocal control. It was a bold and exciting performance that left a lasting impression.

K-Pop: The Hunt Is On proved to be a thrilling and meaningful addition to the Broadway Sings series. By spotlighting Korean artists while celebrating both musical theatre storytelling and the global influence of K-pop, the show created a night that felt joyful, dynamic, and full of pride. It was a performance that honored the music while also showcasing the incredible talent of the artists bringing it to life.

Find tickets to future editions of K-Pop: The Hunt Is On and other Broadway Sings shows on their website at www.broadwaysings.com. K-Pop plays select dates at the Cutting Room now through June.

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