Photos: Rose Byrne Attends New York Screening of New Film TOW

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On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, Roadside Attractions and Vertical hosted a special New York screening of the new film Tow starring Fallen Angels star Rose Byrne. Check out photos of the cast and filmmakers at Regal Union Square for the screening.

Cast in attendance included Byrne, Demi Lovato, Dominic Sessa, and Simon Rex, in addition to director Stephanie Laing and producers Danyelle Foord and Brent Stiefel. The event was produced in partnership with the Tribeca Festival, where Tow debuted in 2025. The movie is set to be released theatrically on Friday, March 20.

Tow chronicles the true story of Amanda Ogle, an unhoused Seattle woman living in her car. While on the hunt for employment, her situation worsens after the car is stolen and then impounded. She receives a whopping $21,634 towing fee, which she must pay to get the car back.

The movie follows Amanda's courageous fight against the predatory towing company and the system at large as she attempts to reclaim her car, all the while joining in community with others who face similar struggles.

Rose Byrne leads the movie as Amanda, starring alongside fellow Broadway alums Ariana DeBose and Lea DeLaria. Octavia Spencer, Dominic Sessa, Demi Lovato, and Simon Rex round out the cast. Byrne has been garnering much acclaim this season for her performance in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, including an Academy Award nomination. She will return to Broadway in Noël Coward’s Fallen Angels starting this month.

Stephanie Laing directs the film from a screenplay by Jonathan Keasey and Brant Boivin. The movie is produced by Brent Stiefel p.g.a, Danyelle Foord p.g.a, Rose Byrne, Stephanie Laing p.g.a, Brian O'Shea, Justin Lothrop, Josh Ricks, and Samantha Nisenboim.