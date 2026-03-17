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SHOWA GENROKU RAKUGO SHINJU, SIX, And More Win At First Musical Awards Tokyo

Check out the winners list!

By: Mar. 17, 2026
SHOWA GENROKU RAKUGO SHINJU, SIX, And More Win At First Musical Awards Tokyo Image

The inaugural Musical Awards Tokyo ceremony was held on February 15, where winners were announced across 15 categories recognizing productions, performers, and creative teams in Japan’s musical theatre industry.

The ceremony took place at the Kinokuniya Southern Theater TAKASHIMAYA, with approximately 100 industry professionals, 150 audience members, and more than 10,000 viewers tuning in via YouTube. Winners were selected through discussion and voting by a panel of musical specialists alongside 29 audience judges.

The evening’s top honor, the Grand Prize, went to Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju. Production Awards were presented to SIX (large-scale productions) and Wild Gray (smaller-scale productions).

See the full list of winners below.

Grand Prize
Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju

Production Award (500+ seats)
SIX

Production Award (Under 500 seats)
Wild Gray

Leading Actor Award
Yuya Matsushita
Rio Asumi

Featured Actor Award
Kenji Urai
Megumi Hamada

Newcomer Award
Kei Higashijima

Ensemble Award
The Illusionist

Direction Award
Muneko Nemoto

Script Award
Riko Sakaguchi / Lee Hee-jun

Composition Award
Kiyoko Ogino

Arrangement / Music Direction Award
Ken Shima

Choreography Award
Koshi Aoyama

Stage Art Award
Takayoshi Yamamoto

Translation Award
Toshiyuki Dokiya

Audience Award
SIX

Mini Theater Award
Uterus
Lemon SOUR


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