SHOWA GENROKU RAKUGO SHINJU, SIX, And More Win At First Musical Awards Tokyo
Check out the winners list!
The inaugural Musical Awards Tokyo ceremony was held on February 15, where winners were announced across 15 categories recognizing productions, performers, and creative teams in Japan’s musical theatre industry.
The ceremony took place at the Kinokuniya Southern Theater TAKASHIMAYA, with approximately 100 industry professionals, 150 audience members, and more than 10,000 viewers tuning in via YouTube. Winners were selected through discussion and voting by a panel of musical specialists alongside 29 audience judges.
The evening’s top honor, the Grand Prize, went to Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju. Production Awards were presented to SIX (large-scale productions) and Wild Gray (smaller-scale productions).
See the full list of winners below.
Grand Prize
Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju
Production Award (500+ seats)
SIX
Production Award (Under 500 seats)
Wild Gray
Leading Actor Award
Yuya Matsushita
Rio Asumi
Featured Actor Award
Kenji Urai
Megumi Hamada
Newcomer Award
Kei Higashijima
Ensemble Award
The Illusionist
Direction Award
Muneko Nemoto
Script Award
Riko Sakaguchi / Lee Hee-jun
Composition Award
Kiyoko Ogino
Arrangement / Music Direction Award
Ken Shima
Choreography Award
Koshi Aoyama
Stage Art Award
Takayoshi Yamamoto
Translation Award
Toshiyuki Dokiya
Audience Award
SIX
Mini Theater Award
Uterus
Lemon SOUR
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