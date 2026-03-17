SHOWA GENROKU RAKUGO SHINJU, SIX, And More Win At First Musical Awards Tokyo

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The inaugural Musical Awards Tokyo ceremony was held on February 15, where winners were announced across 15 categories recognizing productions, performers, and creative teams in Japan’s musical theatre industry.

The ceremony took place at the Kinokuniya Southern Theater TAKASHIMAYA, with approximately 100 industry professionals, 150 audience members, and more than 10,000 viewers tuning in via YouTube. Winners were selected through discussion and voting by a panel of musical specialists alongside 29 audience judges.

The evening’s top honor, the Grand Prize, went to Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju. Production Awards were presented to SIX (large-scale productions) and Wild Gray (smaller-scale productions).

See the full list of winners below.

Grand Prize

Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju

Production Award (500+ seats)

SIX

Production Award (Under 500 seats)

Wild Gray

Leading Actor Award

Yuya Matsushita

Rio Asumi

Featured Actor Award

Kenji Urai

Megumi Hamada

Newcomer Award

Kei Higashijima

Ensemble Award

The Illusionist

Direction Award

Muneko Nemoto

Script Award

Riko Sakaguchi / Lee Hee-jun

Composition Award

Kiyoko Ogino

Arrangement / Music Direction Award

Ken Shima

Choreography Award

Koshi Aoyama

Stage Art Award

Takayoshi Yamamoto

Translation Award

Toshiyuki Dokiya

Audience Award

SIX

Mini Theater Award

Uterus

Lemon SOUR