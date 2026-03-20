MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, DEATH BECOMES HER, and More Set For Fabulous Fox Theatre's 2026-2027 Season

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The Fabulous Fox has announced the 2026–2027 Broadway season. The 2026-2027 season will include a new live stage production of the fan favorite whodunit CLUE; the Tony Award-winning and drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film DEATH BECOMES HER; the fun family-friendly Broadway musical BOOP! The Musical; the Tony Award-winning new musical based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald THE GREAT GATSBY; the unique and spectacle-filled WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; the enchanting and timeless tale of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST; and the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical MAYBE HAPPY ENDING. As previously announced, the return of WICKED, May 12-30, will be offered in the eight-show package. Season ticket holders will have priority access to purchase additional tickets to WICKED before the general public.

CLUE | September 22 – October 4, 2026

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

DEATH BECOMES HER | October 13-25, 2026

Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far…thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that's to die for. DEATH BECOMES HER is the Tony Award-winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli.

BOOP! The Musical | October 27 – November 8, 2026

For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an adventure of color, music, and love in New York City. BOOP! is the new Broadway musical-comedy extravaganza that's fun for everyone – bringing heart, laughter, and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop to the stage! Tony Award–winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles) brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life with a score by celebrated multiple GRAMMY winner David Foster (“I Have Nothing,” “After the Love Is Gone,” “The Prayer”), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom).

THE GREAT GATSBY I December 22, 2026 – January 3, 2027

The party's roaring in St. Louis! Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage. Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS | January 19-31, 2027

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to life in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age. Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone's production features a book by three-time Tony Awards nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen's novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. S

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST | March 2-14, 2027

Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney's first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING | April 13-25, 2027

Winner of 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden (Parade).

WICKED | May 12-30, 2027

Welcome to the wonderful Land of Oz… where there is a young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one good and the other one wicked. With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good."

Broadway Extras

Four shows will be offered as Broadway Extras to 2026–2027 season ticket holders for priority seating before their public on sale dates. The energy-filled musical memoir A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: The Neil Diamond Musical will hit the stage November 13-15. Celebrating 15 years on Broadway, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical THE BOOK OF MORMON is back by popular demand February 2-7. OMG you guys! LEGALLY BLONDE will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice February 26-27. MAMMA MIA!, March 30 – April 4, returns by popular demand for a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Eight and seven-show season ticket packages are available for the 2026-2027 Broadway Season. The eight-show package includes WICKED. New season ticket packages are on sale now. Current Broadway season ticket holders have received their renewal information at this time.