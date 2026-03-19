Video: RIVERDANCE Performs Special Irish Dance Performance on TODAY





In honor of Saint Patrick's Day, the cast of Riverdance 30 - The Next Generation joined TODAY earlier this week for a special Irish dance performance amid their 30th anniversary tour. Check out the performance now.

Riverdance is currently celebrating its 30th year milestone with Riverdance 30 - The Next Generation, a tour taking place around the country. The new show rejuvenates the original with new innovative choreography and costumes, state-of-the-art lighting, projection and motion graphics. Upcoming tour stops include Lancaster, PA, Louisville, KY, Auroa, IL, and more. Check out the full list of dates here.

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.

Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. This electrifying and innovative seven-minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by Producer Moya Doherty, Composer Bill Whelan and Director John McColgan. With its fusion of Irish and International music and dance, the show broke all box office records during its world première run in Dublin in early 1995. When the show transferred to London the reaction was unprecedented. There followed a hugely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where 8 sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall heralded the start of more than two decades of touring by Riverdance companies throughout North America. Since its inception, Riverdance has packed theatres throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America.

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation is designed by lead designer Peter Canning, featuring sets by Alan Farquharson, lighting by Andrew Voller and video by Cosmo AV along with costumes by Joan Bergin and sound by Michael O’Gorman.