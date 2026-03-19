HAZARDOUS HISTORY WITH HENRY WINKLER Sets Season Two Premiere on HISTORY Channel

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The Fonz is back! Emmy Award-winner Henry Winkler is returning for another season of Hazardous History with Henry Winkler, a nostalgic series exploring dangerous things of the past that have since fallen out of favor.

Once again, the TV legend will serve as host, narrator, and executive producer of the HISTORY Channel series, which will debut its second season on Sunday, April 19 at 9/8c on The HISTORY Channel.

Each one-hour episode of the series looks back at things Americans did for fun, for money, or out of plain boredom that one cannot do anymore. Pastimes, practices, and products that were once allowed, even encouraged, but will never be seen again in modern America.

Titled "Killer Crazes," the season two premiere explores dangerous fads, from gravity-defying flagpole sitting and phone booth cramming, to pet skunks and goldfish gulpers. Take a look at a season two promo below.