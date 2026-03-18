Mckenna Grace, Tanner Hagen, & More Cast in Live-Action SCOOBY-DOO Series at Netflix

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Netflix has officially cast the Scooby gang for the currently Scooby-Doo live-action series, which will tell the story of how the famed mystery-solving crew, and their beloved dog, first teamed up to crack their first haunting case.

The series will feature Mckenna Grace (The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Regretting You) as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen (The Pitt, Dark Light) as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret, Carousel) as Velma Dinkley and Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space, The Bondsman) as Fred Jones.

The new series serves as a modern reimagining of the mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in A HAUNTING mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder.

Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.

Midnight Radio's Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg serve as the showrunners, writers, and executive producers on the series, which heralds from Warner Bros. Television.

Other executive producers include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman (via Berlanti Productions and its overall deal with Warner Bros. Television), André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Adrienne Erickson (via Midnight Radio), and Toby Haynes (EP/Episode 101 Director).

For more than 50 years, Scooby-Doo has been a pop culture powerhouse with three theatrical films, more than a dozen animated series, and nearly 40 animated home entertainment movies.

Photo Credits: Abby Ryder Fortson, Ben Cope; Mckenna Grace, Jonny Marlow; Tanner Hagen, Matt Kallish; Maxwell Jenkins, Cathryn Farnsworth