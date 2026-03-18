Patti LuPone, Michael Urie & Erich Bergen Join ELSBETH as Season 3 Guest Stars

Patti LuPone, Michael Urie, and Erich Bergen are the latest (and final) Broadway alums set to appear as guest stars in the ongoing third season of the CBS series, Elsbeth. According to Deadline, LuPone and Urie will appear together in the season finale, with Bergen appearing in episode 319.

LuPone guest stars as Ruby Lane, a difficult New York cabaret performer who performs in a hotel, which doubles as her home. Meanwhile, Urie plays art connoisseur and philanthropist, Monty Blakemont III, with Bergen as celebrity TV reporter Otis Langley. Elsbeth airs Thursdays at 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

Elsbeth follows the adventures of the title character, played by Carrie Preston. An unconventional attorney, Elsbeth works with the NYPD to help catch some of New York's most eclectic murderers alongside Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce) and Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

The show is packed with a guest star roster of Broadway alums, who often play the killers that serve as Elsbeth's adversaries. This season, the guest star lineup has included Annaleigh Ashford, Andrew Rannells, Beanie Feldstein, Joanna Gleason, Dianne Wiest, Lois Smith, William Jackson Harper, Stephen Colbert, Jaime Pressly, Tony Hale, and more. CBS has already given the series a fourth season order, which will air during the 2026-2027 broadcast season.

Across its three seasons, the series has featured appearances from Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, André De Shields, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Vanessa Williams, and more. Check out our guide to all the Broadway actors in the series here.

Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award-winning actress and icon of the Broadway stage. She originated the role of Fantine in Les Misérables on the West End and Evita on Broadway. Other stage credits include Reno in Anything Goes, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, and Rose in Gypsy. Most recently, she was seen on Broadway in The Roommate, appearing opposite Mia Farrow. The play, written by Jen Silverman and directed by Jack O'Brien, ran at the Booth Theatre from September to December 2024.

Recently nominated for a 2025 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on “Shrinking” (Apple TV+), Michael Urie most recently appeared on Broadway in Oh, Mary! as Mary’s Teacher. His additional Broadway credits include Once Upon a Mattress, Spamalot, Chicken & Biscuits, Grand Horizons, Torch Song, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Erich Bergen is best known as Blake Moran on the hit television show “Madam Secretary” and for his performance as Bob Gaudio in the film Jersey Boys, reprising his performance from the National Tour and Las Vegas casts of the Tony Award-winning stage musical. On Broadway, Bergen also starred in the musicals Boop!, Waitress and Chicago, and has been featured on the television shows Bull, The Good Fight and Gossip Girl, among many others.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas