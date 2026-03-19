Jesse Welles Confirms Headlining 'Red' Tour Dates with Shows in NYC, Los Angeles, & More

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Jesse Welles has announced his 26-date Red Tour with headlining dates in cities including NYC, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, and more. These dates will feature support by special guests Steph Strings, Ratboys, and Hudson Freeman.

Tickets for these new summer and fall dates will go on sale on Friday, March 27th at 10am local time. Welles is currently on his sold-out “Under the Powerlines 2026” tour, and tickets for these dates are on sale now here.

Welles recently shared “No Kings (Feat. Joan Baez)," previously performing the protest song alongside Baez at his sold-out Fillmore show in San Francisco. This marks Baez’s first studio release since 2018. Welles also recently performed his songs “Join Ice” and “Red” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and performed an original song he wrote for the show on Instagram.

In 2025, Jesse Welles released his fifth studio album, Devil’s Den. The album was performed and produced entirely by Welles over 5 days in a cabin in the Ozarks and follows his fourth studio album Pilgrim.

JESSE WELLES TOUR

Mar 19: Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom- Sold Out

Mar 20: Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom- Sold Out

Mar 21: Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre- Sold Out

Mar 22: San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park- Sold Out

Mar 24: Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren- Sold Out

Mar 26: Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater- Sold Out

Mar 27: Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom- Sold Out

Mar 28: Fayetteville, AR - Ozark Music Hall- Sold Out

Apr 19: North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival

Jul 9-12: Winnipeg, MB - Winnipeg Folk Festival

Jul 11: Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota Country Club Fest

July 24: Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company*

July 25: Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards*

July 26: Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater*

July 29: Richmond, VA - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden*

July 31: New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17*

Aug 1: Lafayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards*

Aug 3: Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Gardens*

Aug 4: Indianapolis, IN - Rock The Ruins*

Aug 5: Kansas City, MO – Grinders*

Aug 7-9: Lyons, CO - Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

Aug 7-9: Alta, WY - Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival

Aug 9: Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater^

Aug 11: Seattle, WA- Woodland Park Zoo- Sold Out^

Aug 12: Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square^

Aug 14: Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden^

Aug 15: Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater^

Aug 18: Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha^

Aug 19: Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom^

Aug 21: St. Louis, MO - The Pageant^

Sep 6: George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

Sep 18 - 20: East Aurora, NY - Borderland Music Festival

Sep 27: Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond

Oct 6: Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern+

Oct 16: Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle+

Oct 17: Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed+

Oct 18: Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre+

Oct 20: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE+

Oct 21: Washington, DC - The Anthem+

Oct 23: Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia+

Oct 24: Boston, MA - Roadrunner+

Oct 26: Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! +

*Steph Strings

^Ratboys

+Hudson Freeman

Photo Credit: Hannah Gray Hall