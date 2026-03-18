Video: WONDER PETS: IN THE CITY Season 2 Sneak Peek Clip

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Apple TV has debuted a new sneak peek clip from “Wonder Pets: In The City” season two, showcasing some of the music from the series. Following the adventures of Izzy the Guinea Pig, Zuri the Bunny and Tate the Snake, the preschool series will return Friday, March 20, 2026.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation and developed by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Oxley, the characters will "embark on all-new curiosity-driven adventures that celebrate friendship and our unique differences" in season two. By day, they’re classroom pets living in a New York City kindergarten, but when animals need help, the trio travels all around the globe in their amazing “Jetcar” to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures.

This music-forward series features songs from a roster of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony, Pulitzer Prize-winning composers, including Bobby Lopez, Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt, Tom Kitt, Matthew Sklar, Larry Hochman, Zina Goldrich, Natsumi Osawa, with the score brought to life by the FILMharmonic Orchestra.

The series is executive produced by Oxley, Steve Altiere, and Grammy and Emmy Award winner and co-executive producer, Jeffrey Lesser. THE VOICE cast includes newcomers Victoria Scola-Giampapa as Izzy, Vanessa Huszar as Zuri, and Children’s and Family Emmy Award winner Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Tate.

Photo Credit: Apple