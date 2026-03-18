Crime Thriller Series CROSS Renewed for Season Three at Prime Video

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Prime Video has renewed the thriller series Cross for an eight-episode third season. Based upon characters created by James Patterson, the series, created by Ben Watkins, stars Aldis Hodge as the detective Alex Cross.

Season One of Cross drew 40 million viewers globally in its first 20 days on Prime Video. The series ranked as the third most-watched premiere on the service in 2025, and reached #1 on Prime Video in more than 100 countries. As measured by Nielsen, Cross also ranked in the Top 10 of all original series during the week of its season two premiere.

The series also won Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series for creator Ben Watkins at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards, with star Aldis Hodge receiving Best Performance in a Drama Series at the 2025 NAMIC Vision Awards.

Season Two, which is now available to stream in its entirety on Prime Video, stars Hodge, Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, and Wes Chatham, alongside returning stars Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill.

In Season Two, billionaire business titan Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) calls the FBI for protection after receiving a death threat, one that links him to the murder of a billionaire playboy. Detective Alex Cross and FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) lead a new joint mission to protect Durand and to find the killer, who leaves behind gruesome clues. Meanwhile, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross’ partner and longtime best friend, makes an unexpected connection.

The Season Two executive producers include Ben Watkins, Craig Siebels, James Patterson, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Aiyana White, J. David Shanks, Owen Shiflett, Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa, and Aldis Hodge. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios.

Photo Credit: Ian Watson/Prime