Photos: First Look at Dan Stevens, Judith Light, & More in THE TERROR: DEVIL IN SILVER Series

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The Terror: Devil in Silver, a new installment of the horror anthology The Terror, will be available on Thursday, May 7 on AMC+ and Shudder. Check out first-look photos of the new season below.

The six-episode limited series is executive produced by Ridley Scott, writers and showrunners Chris Cantwell and Victor LaValle (The Changeling), author of the celebrated novel on which the season is based, and Emmy nominee Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets), who directs the first two episodes. The new installment will also air on AMC later this year.

Dan Stevens (Abigail, Downton Abbey), who also serves as executive producer, stars as Pepper, a working-class moving man who, through a combination of bad luck and a bad temper, finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital – an institution filled with those society would rather forget.

There, he must contend with patients working against him, doctors harboring grim secrets, and perhaps even the Devil himself. As Pepper navigates a hellscape where nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom is to face the entity that thrives on the suffering within New Hyde’s walls.

In addition to Stevens, the series stars many stage veterans, including Tony Award winners Judith Light, John Benjamin Hickey, and Michael Aronov, along with CCH Pounder, Aasif Mandvi, Stephen Root, and Marin Ireland. Other cast members include Chinaza Uche, Hampton Fluker, b, Hayward Leach, and Philip Ettinger.

The Terror: Devil in Silver is executive produced by Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger for Scott Free Productions, Alexandra Milchan for Emjag Productions, Guymon Casady (Entertainment 360), and Brooke Kennedy, alongside series showrunners Cantwell and LaValle, director Kusama, and star Stevens.

Previous seasons of The Terror focused on a British naval expedition stuck in the ice while searching for the Northwest Passage and haunting events in a Japanese internment camp during World War II. The original series became one of AMC+’s most-watched library titles following its addition to the service in 2023. Both seasons are currently streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.