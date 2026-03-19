Ethan Hawke-Led Sundance Thriller THE WEIGHT Acquired by Vertical

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Following its World Premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, Vertical has acquired North American rights to The Weight, the critically-acclaimed directorial debut of Padraic McKinley. The movie is slated for a wide theatrical release on September 18, 2026.

The film stars five-time Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Academy Award winner Russell Crowe (Nuremberg), Julia Jones (Rez Ball), Austin Amelio (Fear the Walking Dead), Avi Nash (Silo), Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen (Borgen), Avy Berry (A Quiet Place: Day One), and Sam Hazeldine (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power).

When Samuel (Hawke) is torn from his daughter and sent to a brutal prison, Warden Clancy (Crowe) offers a high-stakes proposition: smuggle gold out of a remote mine with a dangerous crew of prisoners and he’ll win his freedom. But as the group journeys into the unforgiving wilderness, the real threat isn’t the terrain, it’s the betrayal and violence festering within their ranks. Surrounded by greed, suspicion, and danger, Samuel must risk everything to reunite with his child.

The film’s screenplay was written by Matthew Chapman (Runaway Jury) and Shelby Gaines (Wildcat), with a story by Matthew Booi (Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan) and Leo Scherman (Trench 11). The Weight had its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, followed by a presentation at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival.

The Weight was produced by Simon Fields, Nathan Fields, Ryan Hawke, alongside Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo for augenschein Filmproduktion and executive produced by Frédéric Fiore, Céline Dornier, Andreas Rübo, Klaus Dohle, Ralf Berchtold, and Peter Block. Co-producers are Veronica Ferres and Leo Scherman.

McKinley co-edited the film with Matthew Woolley (The Good Lord Bird). Additional below-the-line talent includes director of photography Matteo Cocco (Hidden Away), costume designer Esther Walz (Other People’s Money), and production designer Cora Pratz (Islands), with casting by Cassandra Han (Samia) and music by Latham Gaines and Shelby Gaines (Wildcat).

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vertical