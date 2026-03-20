Milwaukee Rep to Stage FRIDA…A SELF PORTRAIT This Spring

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Frida…A Self Portrait, a vibrant, imaginative, and deeply human portrait of one of the world’s most iconic artists April 3 – May 17, 2026, in the Herro-Franke Studio. Written and performed by Vanessa Severo, this intimate and visually stunning production invites audiences into the heart, humor, and unbreakable spirit of Frida Kahlo.

Through music, movement and irresistible charm, Severo crafts a poetic performance that explores Frida’s breathtaking life and astonishing genius. This sizzling play plunges into the brilliant, nuanced world of Kahlo’s tumultuous, extraordinary life, offering a vivid exploration of how we shape ourselves through the art that we love.

Frida…A Self Portrait is directed by the Associated Artistic Director for Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park Joanie Schultz with set design by Jacqueline Penrod (Around the World in 80 Days, Lookingglass Theatre Co), costume design by Katherine Davis (Dracula, Kansas City Actors Theatre), lighting design by Rachael Cady (Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson, Kansas City Rep), sound and original music by Thomas Dixon (Steep Theatre Co Ensemble member), and stage managed by Janine Vanderhoff.

Frida…A Self Portrait is presented by Tom and Susan Quadracci with Executive Producers Idy Goodman and Judy Hansen, Associate Producers Laura and Adam Peck, Krista Kile, Ed Seaberg and Patrick Smith. It is part of the Four-Four Foundation Herro-Franke Studio Season.