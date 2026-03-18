AMERICAN GLADIATORS Reboot Sets Premiere Date on Prime

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American Gladiators, the new reboot of the physical competition series, will debut on Prime Video with the first three episodes of Season One on Friday, April 17, 2026. The next three new episodes will be released on Friday, April 24, with the final four episodes dropping on Friday, May 1.

Each episode of the series features amateur male and female Contenders from across the nation stepping into THE ARENA to face 16 new American Gladiators. The show will feature classic events like Joust, Powerball, Hang Tough, and The Wall, as well as new events including The Ring and Collision. Only one man and one woman will conquer THE ARENA to win $100,000 and earn the title of American Gladiator Champion.

American Gladiators is created and executive-produced by Johnny C. Ferraro. Daniel Calin serves as the series's showrunner and Executive Producer, alongside Barry Poznick. Susan Janis-Mashayekhi, Sarah Happel Jackson and Adam Cooper serve as co-executive producers. The series is directed by Ramy Romany. American Gladiators is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

The original American Gladiator ran for almost seven years from 1989 to 1996 in syndication. American Gladiators was revived once before in 2008 with Hulk Hogan and Laila Ali as hosts.