Drama Club to Showcase Four New Musicals in Drafts Reading Series

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Drama Club, continuing its ongoing commitment to developing new musicals, announces its DRAFTS Readings Series beginning this April. These early-stage presentations provide writers the invaluable opportunity to hear their work aloud in its entirety for the first time as part of Drama Club's growing development pipeline. For more information, email info@drama.club.

“New musicals need space to breathe, to be heard, and to evolve,” said Shannon Morrison, Artistic Director of Drama Club. “The DRAFTS readings are an essential part of that process. They allow writers to take an important step forward by hearing their stories come to life in a room with artists and collaborators. We are proud to support these bold new voices and help shape the future of musical theatre.”

These private readings will all occur throughout April, specifically situated to give teams the space, time, and budget support they need to hear their work aloud before coming to Camp this summer for Writer Residencies.

This season's readings include:

BLUDLINE: A Hip-Hop Odyssey

By Fermin Suero Jr. & Pete White

Following their residency at the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat last year, and fresh off their Richard Rodgers win, collaborators Fermin Suero Jr. and Pete White will present the first full reading of BLUDLINE, a thrilling live Hip-Hop and R&B re-imagining of Homer's Odyssey. The musical explores an epic journey of identity, survival, and homecoming through a contemporary lens and a vibrant original score. The writers will continue refining the piece during their upcoming residency at Drama Club Camp this summer.

A Pain in the Neck

By Zonia Tsang & Elin Reifler

A Pain in the Neck tells the deeply human and unexpectedly humorous story of Josie, a 41-year-old New Yorker who is told she is terminally ill shortly after a painful breakup. With the encouragement of a friend, she creates a bucket list and begins living more boldly than ever before. As she navigates dating, family expectations, and her own shifting sense of identity, Josie discovers what it truly means to live. Tsang and Reifler will use this reading to further develop the musical ahead of their Drama Club Camp residency in 2026.

Living: A Now Musical

By Taylor Fagins & Michelle Kuchuk

Living: A Now Musical is a family story, where three generations of a family grapple with what is allowed to be spoken, and who is allowed to speak it. When it comes to challenging the fear, stigma, and misconceptions that keep suicidality hidden in the shadows, Living asks the question: how do we talk about it if we can't talk about it? This life-affirming narrative ultimately allows people to feel seen and understood in their pain, which can lead people to choose life. These writers will also apply what they learn during their Summer 2026 residency.

Cole Porter is My Imaginary VR Boyfriend

By Dylan Schifrin & Charles Gershman

Cole Porter Is My Imaginary VR Boyfriend is a darkly comic, synth-pop chamber musical about love, loss, and the seductive escape of technology. After a devastating breakup, a lonely 31-year-old gay VR programmer named Sam creates a simulated boyfriend—modeled on a college-aged Cole Porter—using AI, historical curiosity, and a desperate need for connection. What begins as a glitchy experiment evolves into a dazzling, Baz Luhrmann–esque fantasy where Sam can rewrite romance on his own terms, crafting a perfect, endlessly affirming partner. But as the virtual world grows more immersive, the lines between past and present, fantasy and reality, begin to blur—echoing the very relationship Sam is trying to escape. When the illusion suddenly collapses, Sam is forced to confront the messy, human grief he's been avoiding—and the possibility of moving forward without a perfect script. This team, too, will bring what they learn to Drama Club Camp this summer as they continue to revise the piece.

Drama Club has played a key role in developing and supporting new works that have gone on to major productions, including DRAG: The Musical, the Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop, Mexodus, and CATS: The Jellicle Ball. Through its residencies, readings, and Drama Club Camp, the organization remains dedicated to nurturing bold new voices and advancing the future of musical theatre.