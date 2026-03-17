Review: Cape Town City Ballet's DRACULA is Sublime at the Artscape

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Honestly, I was so excited when I saw that Cape Town City Ballet was going to be doing DRACULA - and this production does not disappoint! David Nixon's unearthly choreography, the commitment and talent of the performers and the stunning soundtrack and lighting all come together to make this must-see theatre for anyone who loves dance.

The story is the classic story of DRACULA, but possibly more based off the 1992 Coppola film because it does include the love story angle (and a breathtaking pas de deux between Dracula and Mina). We start at Dracula's castle where the poor Harker is sucked into the undead creature's world. After seeing a vision of Harker's love, Mina, Dracula decides to depart for England and set upon the people Harker cares for most in his life.

While this story isn't new, seeing it told through dance certainly is for me. The choreography is exceptional. There are so many elements of a classical ballet, but the movements are slightly off, slightly inhuman. There is this beautiful and uncomfortable juxtaposition between the more formal style of those who are human, and the abandonment in the movements of those who are undead. Both Kirstel Paterson (Mina) and Hannah Ward (Lucy) walked that line of transformation between the two with precision. Their physicality as they shifted was exciting and felt almost intimate to watch.

Speaking of physicality - Leusson Muniz as Dracula was exceptional. His movement always felt just off, not quite human, and it was delicious to watch. He threw himself into the role, embracing the unnatural choreography and the darkness of the character. In fact, the entire cast threw themselves into the performance and had the audience entranced with the world on stage. It was one of the most impressive performances I've seen from Cape Town City Ballet.

The lighting for DRACULA, done by Faheem Bardien, is almost like another character on stage. It is moody and dramatic, and builds the tension in time with the music and the movement. Another character on stage is the cape the Dracula wears in many scenes. There is a moment where the lights make it seem like the cape doesn't end, until Dracula throws himself to the ground and the cape flows out to look like a bat. The visual is still sitting with me.

If I could change one thing, it would be to have some breathing room at the very end. I wanted to sit in the emotions of the dramatic climax for just a moment, but the snap blackout and the cast running on for their curtain call didn't allow for that. It just needed a moment to absorb what happened before breaking the spell that was so effectively cast over everyone in the audience.

DRACULA really is some of the finest dancing and acting I've seen. I thoroughly enjoyed the production and feel like it's one that will appeal to so many - classical ballet lovers, those who prefer modern ballet, and those who aren't sure what kind of dancing they prefer.

DRACULA runs until 29 March at the Artscape Theatre, and tickets are available via Webtickets.

Photo credit: Brenda Veldtman

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