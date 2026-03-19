Late-Night Series NEIGHBORS Renewed for a Second Season at HBO

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The HBO Original late-night series Neighbors has been renewed for a second season. The series, averaging over 2.9 million global cross-platform viewers per episode since its debut, will conclude its six-episode season on Friday, March 20, on HBO and HBO Max.

The late-night series, which debuted February 13, examines stories of absurd, outrageous, and dramatic real-life residential conflicts from a wide range of larger-than-life characters across the United States, opening a verité portal into the lives of contemporary Americans.

Each episode introduces a new set of neighbors in the heat of their grievances, uncovering spirited disputes about property lines, animal ownership, and even a yellow Speedo.

Directors and emerging talents Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redford filmed for over two years, traveling across the country and fully immersing themselves in these neighbors’ lives to capture an unfiltered and intimate portrait of everyday people and document the fundamentally American pursuits of life, liberty, and property.

Season 1 is executive-produced and directed by Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redford. Other executive producers include A24, as well as Marty Supreme's Josh Safdie, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, and JP Lopez Ali for Central. Rachel Walden produces for Gummy Films.

Photo Credit: Chris Maggio/HBO