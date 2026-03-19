LABUBU Movie in Development From DEAR EVAN HANSEN Writer Steven Levenson

Labubu, the popular plush line from Pop Mart, will be coming to the big screen in a new feature film co-written by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson of Dear Evan Hansen. Paul King, the filmmaker behind Wonka and Paddington, is attached to produce and direct the film. He will also co-write the script with Levenson.

The film, still in early development, will be a live‑action and CGI hybrid. The project was announced at the Paris stop of The Monsters’ global exhibition tour, celebrating their 10th anniversary.

Kasing Lung will serve as an Executive Producer, and the producers will be King, Michael Schaefer, known for The Martian, and Wenxin She, known forA Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Wish Dragon. Brittany Morrissey will be overseeing for Sony Pictures.

Kasing Lung, who was born in Hong Kong and raised in the Netherlands, first brought Labubu and The Monsterto life in a series of picture books collectively known as "The Monsters Trilogy" in 2015. Labubu has since become a breakout success worldwide.

Paul King has received multiple BAFTA nominations throughout his career, including for Best Adapted Screenplay for Paddington (2015), Best British Film and Best Adapted Screenplay for Paddington 2 (2018), and Outstanding British Film for Wonka (2024), which grossed over $635 million globally.

Steven Levenson is an award-winning screenwriter and playwright. His work includes Dear Evan Hansen, which earned him a Tony Award, tick tick… BOOM!, for which he received a WGA Award nomination, and Fosse/Verdon, which garnered him an Emmy Award nomination.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos