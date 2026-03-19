NELLY AND ASHANTI: WE BELONG TOGETHER Gets Season 2 Renewal at Peacock

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Following its summer debut, the reality series “Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together,” starring the titular superstar couple, will return to Peacock for a second season. Production begins this month and the series will air later in the year.

The reality series follows the celebrity couple as they pull back the curtains on their high-profile lives. With their son now a busy toddler, the couple must balance packed careers, growing business ventures and a life as a blended family in the spotlight. In addition to their successful individual brands and endeavors, Nelly and Ashanti have built a new brand together as one of music’s most recognizable power couples.

This new season will offer an intimate look at their next chapter as they navigate love, family and global careers. Premiering last June, the eight-episode first season became Peacock’s #2 highest-reaching unscripted original freshman series.

Cornell Haynes Jr., Ashanti Haynes, Tina Douglas, J Erving, Rebecca Quinn, Jennifer O’Connell, Nick Alarcon, Steve Michaels, Simon Thomas, Ariel Brozell, Oji Singletary and Asabi Lee executive produce. The new season is produced by Pantheon Media Group and Velvet Hammer Media.

Check out the season one trailer below.

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/PEACOCK