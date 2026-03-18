Video: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Launches New Short-Form Digital Series THE RUNDOWN

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Saturday Night Live has launched a new short-form digital original series, “The Rundown," available now on Peacock, SNL’s YouTube channel, and all social media platforms.

The Rundown will feature memorable faces from SNL, including Dana Carvey, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang, Questlove and more. Guests will stop by Studio 8H to select a favorite segment from the show's history to add to the iconic Rundown board, building an all-star episode along the way.

In the series premiere, “SNL” writer and “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost breaks down the intricacies of writing the Cold Open and selects his nostalgic opener for this fantasy “SNL” episode.

“The Rundown” will release new episodes on Wednesdays of “SNL” hiatus weeks through mid-June. “SNL” returns April 4 with host Jack Black and musical guest Jack White at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Additionally, the first episode of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE UK will debut this Saturday, March 21, hosted by former SNL head writer and cast member Tina Fey. She will be joined by the chart-topping musical guest, Isle of Wight indie group Wet Leg. Viewers in the UK can watch the premiere live on Sky One at 10 p.m. local time. It will stream on Peacock the next day in the US.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.