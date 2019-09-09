Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER on ABC - Thursday, September 26, 2019
"Say Goodbye" - The season six premiere of "How to Get Away with Murder" picks up as Annalise struggles with the personal toll that Laurel and Christopher's disappearance has taken on everyone. Meanwhile, the remaining Keating 4, Oliver, Frank and Bonnie disagree on the possible reasons behind Laurel's disappearance. Tegan handles the aftermath of Emmett's apparent poisoning, and Gabriel wants to take his budding relationship with Michaela to the next level when "How to Get Away with Murder" returns THURSDAY, SEPT. 26 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"How to Get Away with Murder" stars Academy Award®-winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.
Guest starring is Marsha Stephanie Blake and Christopher Darga.
"Say Goodbye" was written by Sarah L. Thompson and directed by Stephen Cragg.
Produced by ABC Studios, Shondaland's "How to Get Away with Murder" is created and executive produced by Peter Nowalk ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy"). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
