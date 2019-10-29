Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE VOICE on NBC - Saturday, November 16, 2019
11/16/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Saturday) : In the live results show, eight artists will be revealed as safe by America's votes and the coaches, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, will each select an artist to save. The remaining artists from each team with the highest overnight vote will have a chance to compete for the Wild Card and one artist will continue on. Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.
The four-time Emmy Award-winning "The Voice" returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season.
Rock icon and Pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for season 17. Carson Daly returns as host.
The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the first begins with the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows.
