THE BOOK OF MORMON To Celebrate 15th Anniversary on THE LATE SHOW

The Late Show will celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Book of Mormon next week with a special episode dedicated to the Tony Award-winning musical. On Monday, March 16, writers Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez will reunite on the late-night show, in addition to original stars Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad.

Audiences will also be treated to a performance from the Broadway cast of the musical. Tune in to watch The Book of Mormon-themed episode on Monday, March 16, at 11:35 PM-12:37 AM ET/PT on CBS.

In addition to Monday's episode, the musical production will celebrate its milestone anniversary with a special performance on March 19 at 6:00 PM, featuring audience giveaways, surprise appearances, and a special announcement.

The Book of Mormon opened on Broadway on March 24, 2011. It has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, serving as the longest-running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre and is now the 10th longest-running Broadway musical of all time. The Book of Mormon is also playing in London’s West End, on tour in the UK and Australia, and on tour in North America.

In addition to nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, The Book of Mormon won five Drama Desk Awards, including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical. The London production, which opened on March 21, 2013 at the Prince of Wales Theatre, won four Olivier Awards including Best Musical.

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker. The original cast featured Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad as Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, respectively, in addition to Nikki M. James, Rory O'Malley, Michael Potts, Brian Tyree Henry, and Lewis Cleale.

Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.