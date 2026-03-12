Video/Photos: First Look at Dan Levy, Laurie Metcalf in Netflix Family Comedy BIG MISTAKES

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Netflix has debuted the official trailer and first look images for Dan Levy’s upcoming comedy thriller series Big Mistakes, also starring Laurie Metcalf, currently on Broadway in Death of a Salesman, and Taylor Ortega. The eight-episode series will premiere on the streamer on April 9, 2026.

Big Mistakes follows Nicky (Levy) and Morgan (Taylor Ortega), two deeply incapable siblings who are in over their heads when a misguided theft for their dying grandmother accidentally pulls them into the world of organized crime. Blackmailed into increasingly dangerous assignments, they clumsily fail upwards, sinking deeper into chaos they’re ill-equipped to handle.

The premiere date was teased earlier this week with a staged necklace heist, on Tuesday, March 10th, a mysterious billboard went up on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, featuring a diamond necklace that spells out “4.9.26”, with no context about what this was referring to. Later in the evening, an AR Video of the necklace being “stolen” off the billboard was posted on Netflix’s social channels.

The following day, selfies of Dan Levy and cast members Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Abby Quinn, Boran Kuzum and Jack Innanen were posted on Netflix’s channels, each wearing the “stolen” necklace, revealing them to be the culprits behind the heist.

Created and executive produced by Levy and Rachel Sennott, the series also stars Abby Quinn, Boran Kuzum, Jack Innanen, Elizabeth Perkins, Mark Ivanir, Ilia Volok, Jacob Gutierrez, Joe Barbara and Darren Goldstein. Additional Executive producers are Anne-Marie McGintee for Not a Real Production Company, Dean Holland (101, 102), Etan Frankel, and Timothy Greenberg.

Photo Credit: Spencer Pazer/Netflix