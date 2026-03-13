



After several teases on social media, Josh Groban has officially announced his new movie-themed album. Fittingly called Cinematic, the ten-song collection sees Groban cover songs from films like The Godfather, Casablanca, The Lion King, Stand By Me, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and many more.

Produced by Greg Wells (Wicked, The Greatest Showman, Dua Lipa, Adele, Taylor Swift), the album was recorded in both Los Angeles and London. It will arrive May 8th via Reprise Records and is available to pre-save/pre-order HERE.

Check out a newly released preview of the album with Groban's new rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King, also featuring the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles and take a look at the full tracklisting below.

“There’s something incredibly powerful about the way a song or score can elevate a story and stay with you long after the credits roll,” Groban explains. “With CINEMATIC, I wanted to honor that feeling — the nostalgia, the drama, the romance — while bringing my own voice and perspective to these timeless songs. Recording this album felt like stepping into some of the most iconic moments in film history, and I hope listeners are transported the same way I have always been when the lights go down and the music begins.”

Album highlights include a Sicilian-language rendition of “Brucia La Terra” from The Godfather, an orchestral version of “As Time Goes By” from Casablanca, a duet of “Unchained Melody” with friend and touring mate Jennifer Hudson, and a rendition of “Moon River” with his dad, Jack Groban, playing the trumpet solo.

Groban's new album will mark his first full collection of newly recorded material since 2020's Harmony, which featured duets with Leslie Odom Jr. and Sara Bareilles. Since then, the performer returned to Broadway in the Spring of 2023, playing the title role in the revival of Sweeney Todd, which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations.

Just last month, Groban kicked off his GEMS World Tour with a sold-out performance in Honolulu, HI at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena, before bringing the tour across Asia and Oceania with stops in Taipei, Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia.

Groban is set to continue the tour later this month with performances in Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, and Amsterdam. In June, the tour continues through North America with special guest Jennifer Hudson, including stops at TD Garden in Boston on June 6, Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 12, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 16.

Additionally, Groban will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this fall for GEMS The Las Vegas Residency. See a full tour routing included below. For tickets and more information, visit here.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban returned to Broadway in Sweeney Todd. His screen credits include Glee, The Office, Crazy, Stupid, Love and Netflix’s The Good Cop, as well as starring as the Beast in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

Tracklist

1. As Time Goes By (Casablanca)

2. Skyfall (James Bond’s Skyfall)

3. Brucia La Terra (The Godfather)

4. Can You Feel The Love Tonight (The Lion King) featuring the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles

5. When You Wish Upon A Star (Pinocchio)

6. Unchained Melody (Ghost) with Jennifer Hudson

7. Remember Me (Coco)

8. Moon River (Breakfast at Tiffany’s) featuring Jack Groban

9. Against All Odds (Against All Odds)

10. Stand By Me (Stand By Me)

2026 GEMS WORLD TOUR

Feb 7 – Honolulu, HI, US – Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena

Feb 11 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taipei International Convention Center (TICC)

Feb 13 – Singapore – The Star Theatre

Feb 15 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Grand Ballroom, Ritz-Carlton Pacific Place

Feb 18 – Manila, Philippines – Mall Of Asia Arena

Feb 21 – Shibuya, Japan – Bunkamura Orchard Hall

Feb 22 – Shibuya, Japan – Bunkamura Orchard Hall

Feb 25 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Feb 28 – Sydney, NSW, Australia – ICC Sydney Theatre

Mar 1 – Melbourne, VIC, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl & Kings Domain

Mar 4 – South Brisbane, QLD, Australia – Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC)

Mar 7 – Torrensville, SA, Australia – Thebarton Theatre

Mar 9 – Perth, WA, Australia – Perth Theatre

Mar 29 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Apr 1 – London, UK – The O2

Apr 3 – Paris, France – Grand Rex

Apr 7 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

Apr 8 – Frankfurt, Germany – myticket Jahrhunderthalle

Apr 11 – Düsseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

Apr 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR W/SPECIAL GUEST Jennifer Hudson

June 2 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

June 4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

June 6 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

June 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

June 10 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

June 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

June 17 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

June 19 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

June 20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

June 24 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

June 25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

June 27 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

June 28 – St Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

July 1 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Josh Groban: GEMS The Las Vegas Residency

October 2 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 3 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 7 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 9 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Photo Credit: Jennifer McCord