Video: Kristin Chenoweth Reflects on THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Early Closing: 'We Got So Close'





Kristin Chenoweth reflected on the early Broadway closing of The Queen of Versailles during a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday. While on the show to promote the NBC series Stumble, the Tony winner shared her appreciation for her fellow Versailles colleagues and co-stars.

"I'm so, so proud of the show and what we did and mainly the cast. We got so close," Chenoweth shared, before speaking about current trends in the Broadway industry. "And the truth is... we have low tourism rates right now. 14 shows have closed in the past year and a half. And that's disturbing, especially for those of us who do love opera and ballet," she said, referring to the recent comments by Timothée Chalamet. "We want to still keep working the live theater."

Chenoweth played Jackie Siegel in the show, which saw an early closing on Sunday, December 21, after 32 previews and 49 regular performances. The production opened at the St. James Theatre on November 9, 2025 to mixed reviews. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, The Queen of Versailles features music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino.

Watch the full Late Night interview where Chenoweth speaks about being in the cheer community as a kid before playing an assistant cheerleading coach on Stumble, her beauty pageant days and her recent taste test video where she tried a variety of colas.

Kristin Chenoweth can be seen as assistant cheerleading coach Tammy in the season finale of Stumble, airing Friday, March 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock. A mockumentary about the ridiculously high-stakes competitive world of junior college cheer, Stumble follows coach Courtney Potter as she attempts to win a cheerleading championship with her team.

In addition to Chenoweth, the show also stars Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar and Georgie Murphy, as well as guest appearances from other stage stars like Annaleigh Ashford, J. Harrison Ghee and Jeff Hiller.