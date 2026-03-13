SPREAD Run Extended at INTAR Theatre Through Late March

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The World Premiere of Spread has been extended by one week at International Arts Relations (INTAR Theatre). Previously announced through March 22, the production will now play through Sunday March 29, 2026.

Written by 2025 Bruntwood Prize International Award winner Jesús I. Valles and directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo, Spread began previews on Saturday February 21, 2026 at INTAR Theatre and officially opened on Monday March 2.

At a high school in Austin, Texas, four ninth-grade boys gather at lunchtime to make “spread,” or “Texas prison brick” from their snacks – dry ramen, hot chips, beef jerky, beans, hot water, all cooked in a bag. Jeffrey, Andrew, Chris, and Jordan play fight, tease, talk shit, and try their absolute best to be friends to each other on the brink of adulthood. Spread offers a glimpse inside the fullness of all a ninth-grade lunchtime might contain: all the brutal, sweet ways we might try to be with one another.

The cast of Spread features Daniel Bravo Hernandez, Danny Gómez, Ishmael Gonzalez, Jaden Perez and Luis Vega.