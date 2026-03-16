MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Will Come to the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center

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A performance of William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy Much Ado About Nothing will take the stage at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington, West Virginia this spring. Presented by Marshall University Theatre, the production will be performed on April 22 and April 23, 2026 at 7:30 p.m., offering audiences an evening of classic comedy and lively theatrical storytelling.

According to the official event description, “Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare’s sharpest and most delightful comedies, A fast-paced tale of love, wit, and mistaken identity.” The production centers on the witty sparring between Beatrice and Benedick while another pair of lovers, Hero and Claudio, struggle with deception and rumor threatening their relationship. The description continues: “Full of clever wordplay, cleverer schemes, and a whole lot of heart, Much Ado is a joyful romp that proves love is never as simple as it seems—but always worth the trouble.”

The performance will be staged at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the Marshall University campus in Huntington. The event is produced by Marshall University Theatre as part of the university’s performing arts programming, bringing students and theatre artists together to present Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy onstage.

Tickets for the production are priced at $22 at the door, with $15 tickets available for seniors and Marshall employees and $5 tickets for Marshall students. Admission is free for Marshall students attending the April 22 performance with a valid student ID.