Jeff Calhoun to Direct GUYS AND DOLLS IN CONCERT at Theatre Aspen

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The Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen will present their seventh annual co-production: a musical fable of Broadway, Guys and Dolls in Concert, directed by Tony Award-nominated Jeff Calhoun and conducted by Andy Einhorn, will be performed with a full orchestra on Monday, July 13 at 7:30 PM and Tuesday, July 14 at 7:30 PM in the Michael Klein Music Tent. More details, including casting, will be announced shortly.

Guys and Dolls, the classic Broadway musical comedy about gamblers, showgirls, and unlikely romances, features music and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon.

Filled with vivid characters and iconic songs, it follows a high-stakes bet that entangles a high roller and a straight-laced missionary in a rollicking story about love, luck, and the hustle of 1950 New York City. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, April 14 via the AMFS’s box office.