Interview: Theatre Life with David Andrews Rogers

Today’s subject David Andrew Rogers Is currently living his theatre on the conductor’s podium as the Musical Director and Conductor of the new North American touring production of Disney’s Beauty and The Beast. The show begins performances here in DC on March 18th and will play through April 5th at The National Theatre.

David Andrew Rogers or DAR as he is known has been Musical Directing and or Conducting for over 30 years on the road, in NY, and regionally. Some select past tour credits include Phantom of the Opera (World Tour also Musical Supervisor), My Fair Lady, An American in Paris, The Wizard of Oz (North America and Europe), Fiddler on the Roof, Cats, Chicago, Les Misérables, and Show Boat.

He made his Carnegie Hall debut as Guest Conductor for the New York Pops in 2003, and he has also guest conducted the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra, and at Lincoln Center in New York, the Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, and the historic Apollo Theatre in Harlem.

His other New York credits include the York Theatre, New World Stages, Town Hall, and the Theatre at St. Clements.

He has extensive stock and regional theatre credits, has done numerous readings and workshops of new musicals, and is an Orchestrator and an Educator.

Life on the road can be lonely and tiring but DAR really embraces the road life. He stayed out with Fiddler on The Roof for four years alone with four different Tevyes (Topol, Harvey Fierstein, Theodore Bikel, and John Preece). Wonder of wonders, that’s a lot of time in Anatevka wouldn’t you say?

There is something to be said for longevity in the theatre and working in the arts in general. The fact that DAR has been doing what he loves for so long is a true testament to his talents and artistic and musical passions. To slightly paraphrase Howard Ashman’s lyric, “Be A Guest” of The National Theatre for this current North American tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and be sure to take notice of the guy in the tux on the podium making the musical magic happen.

David Andrew Rogers (DAR) is a true example of someone living his theatre life to the fullest.

At what age was it apparent to you that being a Musical Director/Conductor was going to be your chosen profession?

When I was a very young child, growing up in a really small town in Texas, I didn’t really have a concept of what a “Conductor” was, or even a Theatre Music Director for that matter. But my family always went to all the big touring musicals that came to the biggest city near us - Dallas - and I loved everything about the theatre. But the thing that fascinated me most was that person standing in the orchestra pit, usually wearing a tuxedo, waving a stick while the magic happened. Even before I knew exactly what it was all about, I knew I wanted to be ‘the guy in the tux’!

What was your first professional job?

I made my professional debut in the theatre as a rehearsal pianist and played in the pit orchestra for a summer stock production at the age of 12. I made my conducting debut in a professional regional theatre in Dallas at 18, and have worked in the theatre continuously ever since. I truly am the luckiest kid in show business, because for many years now, I’ve made a living doing exactly what I love!

What is your primary musical instrument?

I studied classical piano from the age of 5, then went on to study jazz and pop keyboard, played trumpet in my high school band, and I sang in any choir that would let me in!

David Andrews Rogers at his 2003 Carnegie Hall conducting debut.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

Where did you receive your training?

I had many extraordinary piano teachers, organ teachers, conducting teachers, and voice teachers over the years; but even more than them, I always say that my “Master Teachers” are every single musician, every singer, every audience member I’ve ever met. I learn something from every single person I encounter in my musical journey, and I am grateful to get to continue to learn something new just about every day!

L-R Kyra Belle Johnson and Fergie L. Philippe

in the North American Tour of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Photo by Matthew Murphy.

How many musicians do you have in your orchestra for this current tour of Beauty and the Beast? How many travel with you and how many are picked up in each city?