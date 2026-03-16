Interview: Theatre Life with David Andrews Rogers
The longtime Musical Director/Conductor on living out his musical theatre dream being on the podium for the current tour of Disney's Beauty and the Beast and more.
Today’s subject David Andrew Rogers Is currently living his theatre on the conductor’s podium as the Musical Director and Conductor of the new North American touring production of Disney’s Beauty and The Beast. The show begins performances here in DC on March 18th and will play through April 5th at The National Theatre.
David Andrew Rogers or DAR as he is known has been Musical Directing and or Conducting for over 30 years on the road, in NY, and regionally. Some select past tour credits include Phantom of the Opera (World Tour also Musical Supervisor), My Fair Lady, An American in Paris, The Wizard of Oz (North America and Europe), Fiddler on the Roof, Cats, Chicago, Les Misérables, and Show Boat.
He made his Carnegie Hall debut as Guest Conductor for the New York Pops in 2003, and he has also guest conducted the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra, and at Lincoln Center in New York, the Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, and the historic Apollo Theatre in Harlem.
His other New York credits include the York Theatre, New World Stages, Town Hall, and the Theatre at St. Clements.
He has extensive stock and regional theatre credits, has done numerous readings and workshops of new musicals, and is an Orchestrator and an Educator.
Life on the road can be lonely and tiring but DAR really embraces the road life. He stayed out with Fiddler on The Roof for four years alone with four different Tevyes (Topol, Harvey Fierstein, Theodore Bikel, and John Preece). Wonder of wonders, that’s a lot of time in Anatevka wouldn’t you say?
There is something to be said for longevity in the theatre and working in the arts in general. The fact that DAR has been doing what he loves for so long is a true testament to his talents and artistic and musical passions. To slightly paraphrase Howard Ashman’s lyric, “Be A Guest” of The National Theatre for this current North American tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and be sure to take notice of the guy in the tux on the podium making the musical magic happen.
David Andrew Rogers (DAR) is a true example of someone living his theatre life to the fullest.
At what age was it apparent to you that being a Musical Director/Conductor was going to be your chosen profession?
When I was a very young child, growing up in a really small town in Texas, I didn’t really have a concept of what a “Conductor” was, or even a Theatre Music Director for that matter. But my family always went to all the big touring musicals that came to the biggest city near us - Dallas - and I loved everything about the theatre. But the thing that fascinated me most was that person standing in the orchestra pit, usually wearing a tuxedo, waving a stick while the magic happened. Even before I knew exactly what it was all about, I knew I wanted to be ‘the guy in the tux’!
What was your first professional job?
I made my professional debut in the theatre as a rehearsal pianist and played in the pit orchestra for a summer stock production at the age of 12. I made my conducting debut in a professional regional theatre in Dallas at 18, and have worked in the theatre continuously ever since. I truly am the luckiest kid in show business, because for many years now, I’ve made a living doing exactly what I love!
What is your primary musical instrument?
I studied classical piano from the age of 5, then went on to study jazz and pop keyboard, played trumpet in my high school band, and I sang in any choir that would let me in!
Where did you receive your training?
I had many extraordinary piano teachers, organ teachers, conducting teachers, and voice teachers over the years; but even more than them, I always say that my “Master Teachers” are every single musician, every singer, every audience member I’ve ever met. I learn something from every single person I encounter in my musical journey, and I am grateful to get to continue to learn something new just about every day!
How many musicians do you have in your orchestra for this current tour of Beauty and the Beast? How many travel with you and how many are picked up in each city?
Our orchestra has 9 amazing musicians, and me, the conductor. In most cities, we have our full orchestra, but in a few of the larger cities, we exchange 5 of our remarkable touring musicians for 5 fantastic local players. It definitely keeps things exciting as we welcome new members to our musical family!
Are you using an existing set of orchestrations on this tour or did the original orchestrator Danny Troob create a new version this time around?
In addition to the fantastic work of the original orchestrator, Danny Troob, there are new orchestrations by Danny, plus exciting new dance music arrangements by David Chase in this production as well. I think audiences will love hearing all the songs they’ve grown to love, many of which will be at once familiar and at the same time fresh!
In some instances, national tours carry the whole orchestra. However, in some cities like DC, it is required that anything over five musicians require that local players are used. In that situation, are you ever worried that the local players won’t match what’s been in your self-contained unit? Do you have any say in who the local players will be?
I am never worried because I know there are remarkable local musicians in these cities, and we are always excited to meet these wonderful players and welcome them into our musical family.
Our Music Coordinator and I both communicate with a local contractor in each city to help guide the selection of the musicians. We have only one rehearsal and one sound check with the local players, and then we open, so it’s always an exciting time. We are grateful to have had some of the finest musicians in the country join us!
And one of the benefits of a long touring career is that I’ve played most of these cities multiple times over the years, and it’s always a treat when I get to reunite with players I’ve worked with before!
You have been out with many national tours over the years. Do any stand out as personal favorites?
That’s a little like asking who your favorite child is - you might have one, but you’re not really supposed to say, right? But seriously, I’ve wanted to work for the Disney organization for many, many years, and it has already been an amazing experience to find that it lives up to all my dreams and expectations.
I have loved this score since I first saw the original production, and I have conducted the show in regional theatre. But to be conducting the official Disney touring production of such a classic is truly a dream come true.
What is your favorite part about bringing Beauty and the Beast to the masses across the country?
One of my favorite things about bringing the show to theatres all across the country is knowing that there are people in our audience who fell in love with the show, the animated film, or the live action film the first time around, and for them it’s like being reunited with a cherished friend. And for others, it may be their first time seeing Beauty and the Beast - it might be their first live production ever - and I love that we get to introduce the show to a brand-new generation of theatre lovers. It is truly a gift, and I am so very grateful for the opportunity!
Special thanks to National Theatre's Marketing Manager Abby Berman for her assistance in coordinating this interview.
Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.
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