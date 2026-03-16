The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Will Perform MOONLIGHT, MUSIC, & METEORS

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Moonlight, Music, & Meteors, playground pops + celestial wonders, will be performed by the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra next month. The performance is on April 17, 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm.

Imagine a Friday night under the stars with the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and sample concessions from vendors. Kick back, peer into the skies, and visit with area physicists, astronomers, and NASA Solar System Ambassadors — all during the Lyrid meteor shower!

TICKETS: $20 online until Noon on April 16, 2026 or $25 at the door

In the event of rain, an alternate date will be announced.

This project is supported in part by funding from the Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.