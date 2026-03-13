Video: Sting and Shaggy Perform THE LAST SHIP Medley on THE TONIGHT SHOW





During Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, Sting and Shaggy took the stage to perform a medley of "All This Time" and "The Last Ship" from the musical. Check it out here.

Sting is starring in a newly revised version of his musical The Last Ship, which will play the Metropolitan Opera House for nine performances, June 9–14, 2026. This reimagined production features a new book by Barney Norris and new and revised songs by Sting, expanding on the show’s acclaimed, Tony Award–nominated score.

Sting plays Jackie White, the shipyard foreman at the story’s center, with reggae icon and longtime collaborator Shaggy co-starring as the Ferryman. Presented by Karl Sydow and directed by Leo Warner, this strictly limited engagement follows an international series of multi-night runs in Amsterdam, Paris, and Brisbane. Take a look at photos from the recent Amsterdam run here.

Rooted in his own childhood in the British shipbuilding town of Wallsend, The Last Ship tells the story of a community of shipbuilders in the northeast of England, faced with the closure of their shipyard—the heart of their existence.

Jackie White is the shipyard’s foreman, whose health is failing just as his leadership is needed most. In this personal show, the artist immerses the audience in a hometown he was desperate to escape, a world where love, loss, and hope intertwine.

The creative team for this new production features set and video design by 59 Studio (Jenny Melville, Matt Taylor, and Ben Pearcy), choreography by Rebecca Howell, costume design by Loren Elstein, lighting design by Adam Bassett, and sound design by Tom Gibbons.

Sting’s songs—such as “Island of Souls,” “All This Time,” and “When We Dance”—are woven into the performance in a fully staged production featuring a company of 48 artists, musicians, and choristers.

About Sting

In Sting’s distinguished career, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has received 17 GRAMMY Awards and sold 100 million albums worldwide from his combined work as one of the most distinctive solo artists in the world and former front man/bassist of The Police.

A composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist, Sting also has received a Golden Globe, four Oscar nominations, a Tony nomination, Billboard Magazine’s Century Award and Kennedy Center Honors. He is currently starring in his musical, The Last Ship, for a limited international tour.