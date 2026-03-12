Erin Neufer and Hailee Kaleem Wright Join The Remission Film Festival Jury

Broadway's Erin Neufer and Hailee Kaleem Wright have joined Sarah Seeds and Edward Miskie on the jury for The Remission Film Festival, which focuses on creators who have been impacted by cancer.

The festival has teamed up with Blood Cancer United Visionaries of the Year to raise money for cancer research. Donations can be made here.

The Remission Film Festival premieres on April 17th at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Doors open at 5:30 pm for a reception including an open bar, small bites, & red carpet. Program screening begins at 6:30 pm with a Q&A and panel at intermission. Tickets can be found HERE. A LIVE streaming option will soon be available.

The festival was founded by Edward Miskie, an actor, singer, writer and producer whose own experience with a rare, aggressive non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis at age 25 shaped its mission. Miskie seeks to create an authentic space where survivors, particularly young adults, can reclaim their narratives, explore what comes after survival, and spark meaningful connections through art.

Bios:

Erin Neufer is a Tony Award nominee for Ink, with recurring roles including Mary Johnson in Showtime’s Fellow Travelers, Lisa in Netflix’s Sirens, and Marian Morash in HBO Max’s Julia, alongside credits in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Gypsy, Blue Bloods, and Law & Order: SVU.

Hailee Kaleem Wright starred as Catherine of Aragon in Broadway’s Six (2022–23) and was an alternate Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. She made her Broadway debut in Paradise Square and toured with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Sarah Seeds created and starred in Riding the D with Dr. Seeds and leads in the award-winning sci-fi thriller Bathed in the Night. She also serves as an active SAG-AFTRA national board member and advocate for independent creators.

Founder of the festival, Edward Miskie has performed nationwide, appeared in Hulu’s Bite Size Halloween (2020) and Cancer Can Rock Featured Artists (2021), and is the creator/producer of BariToned Does Broadway’s Leading Ladies.