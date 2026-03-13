Sam Jackson of BBC Joins Lang Lang Music Foundation Board

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The Lang Lang International Music Foundation has appointed Sam Jackson, Controller of BBC Radio 3 and BBC Proms, to its Board of Directors. Jackson joins the Foundation at a pivotal time as LLIMF expands its reach across the UK and Europe, building on its commitment that all children should have access to music education, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Founded in 2008 by internationally renowned concert pianist Lang Lang, LLIMF has been at the forefront of music education for nearly two decades. The Foundation operates with the conviction that music is a universal language that can unite people across cultural and national divides. Through programs such as Keys of Inspiration, Music Heals, and the Young Scholars Program, LLIMF provides access to music education for disadvantaged children, equips schools with state-of-the-art piano labs, and cultivates the next generation of world-class pianists.

Sam brings over 20 years of leadership across broadcasting and the recorded music industry to the Foundation. In his current role at the BBC, he leads the strategy for classical music across the corporation, working with teams throughout the UK and with orchestras and choirs nationwide. He oversees BBC Radio 3 and the annual BBC Proms, the world's largest classical music festival, ensuring both remain at the forefront of cultural life in the UK and internationally.

Before joining the BBC, Sam served as Executive Vice-President of Global Classics & Jazz for Universal Music Group, where he collaborated with many of the world's leading classical and jazz musicians.

Music education has been central to Sam's career throughout his professional journey. He served on The Music Commission, a year-long inquiry into supporting musical progression for all, and was a governor of Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music & Dance for over ten years. He is also a trustee of Help Musicians, where he also chairs the Communications & Development Committee, and is on the Advisory Board of Future Talent, a member of the Royal Philharmonic Society Council, and an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Academy of Music. Sam has authored and co-authored several bestselling books on classical music.

Named by The Hospital Club as "one of the 100 most influential and innovative people working across arts, culture and the creative industries," Sam's journey in broadcasting began as a 19-year-old runner at the BBC Proms. After studying Music at the University of York, he spent 15 years in commercial radio, ultimately running three national brands: Classic FM, Smooth, and Gold.