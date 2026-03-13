Interview: Jeff Beal Premieres NEW YORK ÉTUDES, VOL. II in NYC for MS Awareness Month

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On March 26 and 27, five-time Emmy Award–winning pianist and composer Jeff Beal will make the world premiere of New York Études, Vol. II in an intimate Crypt Chapel under The Church of the Intercession in Harlem presented by the award-winning series Death of Classical. The concert coincides with the release of Beal’s new album on Apple Music’s Platoon label on March 27.

These intimate, deeply personal works grew directly from Beal’s experience living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). These concerts are being performed in recognition of MS Awareness Month. The connection is especially meaningful to Andrew (DoC Founder) whose late mother also lived with MS.

When Beal was first diagnosed, he faced the reality that the disease could affect both his physical control and cognitive clarity, the very tools his life and identity as a musician depend on. Widely known for his acclaimed film and television scores, including Netflix’s House of Cards, HBO’s Rome, Oliver Stone’s JFK Revisited and The Putin Interviews, and the streaming series All Her Fault, Beal chose not to step away from the piano, but to turn toward it. He became fascinated by neuroplasticity (the brain’s ability to rewire and adapt around damage) and began using piano practice as a daily act of resistance, resilience, and self-preservation. The result is New York Études, Vol. II, a new solo piano cycle shaped by the physical and emotional realities of living with MS.

We spoke with Beal about the upcoming concerts and his new album.

Can you tell us a little about the process of putting this album together?

This is a second set of “New York Etudes” I’ve created. As with the first album - composing them takes on a bit of a personal diary or journal quality. I spent about a year working on various ideas until I was happy with these ten. Since the first record was released in 2024, both my parents had passed away. I don’t think it as a collection about grief per se, but the process of cathartically working through these events and emotional journey was part of the musical space and story of volume two. Even though I consider myself a pretty fast composer, especially when I’m doing my normal work of composing for film, the etudes take longer to develop and really fine-tune. It’s the fact that they are really intended to be simple and clear that makes them so difficult - often I find creating a simple expression musically that is still deep and meaningful is one of the hardest and most challenge of things to do well.

How has writing these songs, and practicing your art, helped you process living with MS?

Writing and performing the piano etudes has had an enormous benefit to my wellness living with MS. I was diagnosed in 2007 - 19 years later I credit a lot of my success in coping by staying very active and engaged musically. MS is disease of opportunity - stress can be big factor in the exacerbation of symptoms. As I was writing these and preparing to perform them, I realized a deep sense of calm during the many quiet, focused hours at the piano. I feel this project has given me an opportunity to share more about what it’s like to live with MS - hopefully by listening to these pieces or encouraging other people to play them, others can benefit.

Do you have any advice for artists, or anyone, who receives a diagnosis like MS?

Really, don’t give up hope. Even though your life will change and there will be new symptoms, limits on your energy and for the most extreme cases, your physical abilities - there are many aspects of life which can still be maintained in a very meaningful and beautiful way. Also, science is making more and more breakthroughs with disease-modifying therapies, and I really believe in my lifetime will have a window on a cure to repair the damage that MS does.

What are you looking forward to about your live crypt concert with Death of Classical for MS Awareness Month?

As much as I love documenting these pieces on a recording, performing them in an intimate setting is what I most enjoy about having created them. Andrew’s concert series is so unique - I absolutely can’t wait to hear what a gorgeous Steinway piano is going to sound like in that space! In many ways I feel the etudes project is, in a larger sense, an answer to what I see is a very noisy, distracted world we all find ourselves in. Concerts are one of the few places left where we can be quiet, turn off our devices and really be present with each other and share the power of art and the transcendent beauty of being in a collective space together. I also enjoy telling a few personal stories as I perform them as a way of sharing my journey creatively and as a person living with MS.

Header photo of Jeff Beal by Olivia Kahler

Learn more about Jeff Beal and where to find the new album here.

Tickets to the March 26 and 27 concerts are available here. Tickets include a pre-show hourlong reception that takes place in the magnificent nave of the Church of the Intercession, where you'll enjoy cocktails, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic libations, as well as charcuterie and snacks (included in ticket price) followed by a brief stroll through the cemetery and descend to the Crypt for an hour-long performance.