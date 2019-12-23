Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, December 27, 2019
Twenty-six years ago, Lorena Bobbitt's name was splashed across newspaper headlines and television screens nationwide when she was charged with attacking her husband, John Wayne Bobbitt, with a kitchen knife. A two-hour "20/20" reports details in the infamous case and features an interview with John, in which he shares details about the 1993 events, what he went through in the aftermath of THE ATTACK and his life now. "20/20" airs Friday, Dec. 27 (9:00 - 11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.
The two-hour program includes footage from the ABC News archives, including Lorena's first TV interview, which she gave to "20/20" in 1993, and examines the case's lasting impact on issues of domestic violence, particularly through the #MeToo and TIME'S UP lens. The special features interviews with key players in the case including Paul Ebert, the Prince William County Commonwealth attorney who prosecuted both Lorena and John; Blair Howard, Lorena's attorney; Gregg Murphy, John's attorney; Brett Biro, John's brother; Dr. David Berman and Dr. James Sehn, two doctors who treated John; Patricia Ireland, former president of the National Organization for Women; Kim Masters, who wrote the first Vanity Fair article that featured an interview with Lorena; and talk show host Maury Povich who covered the case extensively.
As news spread that 24-year-old Lorena dismembered John, the case quickly became a media sensation. Lorena claimed that John raped her before the attack, John denies that he raped Lorena. Lorena was found not guilty of maliciously wounding her husband due to temporary insanity, and in a different trial, John was found not guilty of marital sexual assault against Lorena.
John and Lorena remained in the public eye in the years following the attack. John starred in adult films and was in the headlines again when he was convicted of domestic battery and attempted grand larceny in cases unrelated to Lorena. Lorena had another run-in with the law, arrested for allegedly punching her mother and eventually acquitted of that charge. After her marriage to John ended, Lorena started an organization dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 1/4/19)
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
