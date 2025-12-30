In 2025, Filipinos Continue to Shine on Global Stages

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 2025 season will forever be marked by two historic Tony Awards, cementing Filipino artists at the pinnacle of theatrical achievement. Broadway became more vibrant, more resonant, and more alive than ever, thanks to a new wave of Filipino artists who brought not only extraordinary talent and charisma but a great, unshakable pride in their heritage.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards became a historic night for the diaspora as a "Filipino Triple Threat" took the podium. Nicole Scherzinger claimed her throne as Best Leading Actress, Darren Criss made history as both a Leading Actor winner and Best Musical producer, and Marco Paguia proved the power of Pinoy precision by taking home Best Orchestrations.

From historic Tony wins to groundbreaking debuts, the year was a testament to the unstoppable force of Pinoy Power.

Nicole Scherzinger’s Reign: The St. James Theatre was set ablaze in the revival of "Sunset Boulevard," where Nicole Scherzinger embodied the reinvention of the legendary Norma Desmond with breathtaking vocal power and emotional nuance. Her performance earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, while the production itself won Best Revival—a testament to her collective magic on the stage.

Darren Criss's Historic Double: Darren Criss's portrayal of Oliver in "Maybe Happy Ending" was as historic as it was heartfelt. As the first Filipino-American to win the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical—and also the show’s producer—Criss guided the production to Best Musical. His triumph is a powerful milestone for representation, a beacon of possibility for Filipino and Asian American artists, and an invitation for the next generation to dream without limits.

Broadway’s story wouldn’t be complete without Lea Salonga, a national treasure whose artistry has long illuminated the world stage. Now poised to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame—the first Filipina ever to do so—Salonga continues to captivate audiences on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim’s "Old Friends," a celebration of legacy and the enduring magic of Filipino talent.

The year also saw landmark debuts, notably Red Concepcion, who made history as the first Filipino cast member to portray the beloved role of Amos Hart until his run closed in January 2025.

Eva Noblezada plays Sally Bowles in 'Cabaret.' Photo: Juliet Cervantes

Rising Stars, Commanding Voices

The next generation of Filipino performers is proving that Broadway’s—and the West End’s—future is luminous.

Triumphs Across the Pond: Eva Noblezada, who captivated as Daisy Buchanan in "The Great Gatsby,” transitioned to the West End, transforming into the iconic Sally Bowles in "Cabaret" alongside husband Reeve Carney.

British-Filipina Claire-Marie Hall made waves as Jean Leslie in the critically acclaimed "Operation Mincemeat" musical.

Rachelle Ann Go, as Fantine, also returned to Les Miserables to celebrate the musical's 40th anniversary.

Kiara Dario, formerly Gigi in "Miss Saigon" international tour, made her West End debut, also in "The Great Gatsby." She is set to make a quick follow-up by starring in the "Mean Girls" UK and Ireland tour.

Meanwhile, Seann Miley Moore, who starred as the Engineer in "Miss Saigon" international tour, revisits the highly coveted role in its latest UK and Ireland tour.

A New Era of SIX: The phenomenal "SIX the Musical" saw two Pinay Queens commanding the stage together: Kay Sibal shone as Katherine Howard, while Sierra Fermin debuted as an alternate for Catherine Parr at specific performances.

New Faces in Iconic Roles: KC Dela Cruz brought depth and vulnerability to Eurydice in "Hadestown," captivating audiences with every performance. Marc De La Cruz continued to play the iconic role of Alexander Hamilton in "Hamilton" at select performances, highlighting the growing influence of Filipino performers on Broadway. Daryl Tofa shone as Two-Bit Matthew in the principal cast of "The Outsiders."

Decade-Long Dedication: Don Darryl Rivera remained a force on Broadway in 2025, celebrated for originating the role of Iago in Disney’s "Aladdin," marking a decade-long run that has left an indelible mark.

Jennafer Newberry plays Glinda; Lissa deGuzman, Elphaba, in 'Wicked's' National Tour. Photo: Joan Marcus

The Power of the Standby: Lissa De Guzman continued to stand ready for one of Broadway’s most demanding roles, as the standby for Elphaba in "Wicked." De Guzman remains the first Filipina to hold the role of Elphaba full-time on the Broadway National Tour.

Other rising stars, such as Conrad Ricamora, Tatianna Córdoba, Angelica Hale, and Jhailyn Farcon, are forging their own paths—balancing rigorous rehearsal schedules and the responsibility of representation—proudly carrying Filipino pride onto some of the world’s most prestigious stages.

Behind the Curtain: The Architects of Magic

Broadway’s brilliance isn’t only in the spotlight. Behind the curtain, Filipino talent is shaping the very soul of theatre.

Musical Maestro: Composer and music director Marco Paguia earned the coveted 2025 Tony for Best Orchestrations for "Buena Vista Social Club," while the band received a rare Special Tony Award. His arrangements transform every production into a living, breathing symphony, praised for its authentic Afro-Cuban pulse.

Visionary Design: Visionary designer Clint Ramos, Tony winner and Producing Creative Director of Encores! At New York City Center, it continued to leave an indelible mark on theater, opera, and dance. Every set, every lighting choice, every nuanced visual detail carries the unmistakable signature of Filipino artistry, proving that creativity knows no boundaries.

From Tony-winning leads to groundbreaking orchestrations, from powerhouse performers to visionary designers, Filipinos are no longer just part of Broadway and beyond—they are shaping its future. As the curtain closes on 2025, the pride of the Philippines shines brighter than ever, lighting the stage—and our hearts—with inspiration.—with additional words by Oliver Oliveros

