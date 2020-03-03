Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL & GRACE on NBC - Thursday, March 19, 2020
03/19/2020 (09:00PM - 09:30PM) (Thursday) : When Will's surrogate, Jenny (guest star Demi Lovato), tells Will their relationship needs boundaries, Will ropes newly-out Dr. DiLorenzo (guest star Chris Parnell) into going on a fake date so he can spy on Jenny. Unsure if having a boy or girl is more difficult, Grace struggles with popping her gender reveal balloon. During her baseball team's championship game, Karen is torn between celebrating with Friday (guest star Vanessa Bayer), and helping Jack build his confidence for a Broadway audition.
That's right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their celebrated roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen. The third and final season of "Will & Grace" will feature 18 episodes and premiere Thursday, Oct. 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, has returned with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis.
"Will & Grace" returned to NBC on Sept. 28, 2017 and stands as the network's most-watched comedy in seven years. Originally debuting in 1998 and cementing its place in the cultural zeitgeist among critics and fans alike, "Will & Grace" has been nominated for 91 Emmy Awards, winning 18 of them, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The series has also earned seven SAG Awards among dozens of other kudos, and the show is one of the few in TV history where each member of the cast won an Emmy.
Max Mutchnick and David Kohan write and executive produce. James Burrows directs and executive produces. "Will & Grace" is produced by Universal Television.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GOOD GIRLS on NBC - Sunday, March 22, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST on NBC - Sunday, March 22, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WALL on NBC - Sunday, March 22, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on the Two-Night Season Finale of THE BACHELOR, 3/9 & 3/10
That's right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their celebrated roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen. The third and final season of "Will & Grace" will feature 18 episodes and premiere Thursday, Oct. 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, has returned with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis.
"Will & Grace" returned to NBC on Sept. 28, 2017 and stands as the network's most-watched comedy in seven years. Originally debuting in 1998 and cementing its place in the cultural zeitgeist among critics and fans alike, "Will & Grace" has been nominated for 91 Emmy Awards, winning 18 of them, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The series has also earned seven SAG Awards among dozens of other kudos, and the show is one of the few in TV history where each member of the cast won an Emmy.
Max Mutchnick and David Kohan write and executive produce. James Burrows directs and executive produces. "Will & Grace" is produced by Universal Television.