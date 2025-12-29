WICKED: FOR GOOD Crosses $500 Million at Global Box Office

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Wicked: For Good may be arriving on digital in just a few short days, but the sequel to the 2024 blockbuster is still chugging along in theaters. According to Deadline, the movie musical surpassed $500 million at the global box office this past weekend, a milestone also achieved by Wicked: Part One last December. As of December 29, Wicked: For Good has grossed nearly $331 domestically and $504 million worldwide.

Opening on November 21, Wicked: For Good grossed $150 million in North America during its opening weekend, in addition to $76 million internationally, for a global total of $226 million. Wicked: For Good marks the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film last year. The first movie concluded its box office run by grossing $758 million globally.

Though Wicked: For Good is still in theaters, the movie will be available to buy or rent exclusively on digital platforms starting December 30. The release features with 2 versions of the movie: the theatrical version and an exclusive sing-along edition. It will also contain over one hour of bonus features, including deleted scenes, a 50+ minute exclusive look into the making of the movie with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and the cast and filmmakers. The movie will also be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD on January 20, 2026. Learn more about the digital release here.

check out our exclusive conversation with composer John Powell and arranger Stephen Oremus.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Photo Credit: Universal