Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of UNITED WE FALL on ABC - Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The Episode Will Air From 8:00–8:30 p.m. EDT

"You're Doing It Wrong" - Bill and Jo take their niece Marta in after she clashes with her father, Chuy, while Bill regrets playing matchmaker when he gets wind of Dave's plans to propose to Sandy on an all-new episode of "United We Fall," WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

"United We Fall" stars Will Sasso as Bill Ryan, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Jo Rodriguez, Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan, Guillermo Diaz as Chuy Rodriguez and Ella Grace Helton as Emily Ryan.

Guest stars include Natalie Ceballos as Brie Rodriguez, Olivia Taylor Cohen as Marta Rodriguez and Sam McMurray as Dave Plonker.

"You're Doing It Wrong" is written by Julieanne Smolinski and directed by Victor Gonzalez.

Julius "Goldy" Sharpe ("Making History"), Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn are executive producers. The comedy series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Exhibit A Film, Julius Sharpe International Petroleum & Writing Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.